Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

A look at four players who stood out for the Cleveland Browns during their week 13 victory over the Houston Texans.

It was not pretty but the Cleveland Browns got it done in week 13. Cleveland defeated the Texans, 27-17, despite a lackluster showing from the lackluster Deshaun Watson-led offense.

We're going to get right into it, taking a look at four players who helped the Browns get to 5-7 on the season.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

It has been a while since the Browns have had a dependable punt returner, Peoples-Jones looks to be just that. For the last couple of weeks, the Michigan product has been flirting with breaking one on a return. He did just that against the Texans on a 76-yard touchdown. Additionally, Peoples-Jones caught three passes for 44-yards to lead the team. The breakout year for No. 11 continues.

Tony Fields

Where has this guy been one might say. Fields has played more defensive snaps as of late and he had the game of his life today. The former fifth-round draft pick had an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Fields has proven himself to get a look out there in three linebacker sets, he may be playing more if Sione Takitaki misses time.

Denzel Ward

Ward looked more like the Ward the Browns paid this past offseason. Though it was against a poor wide receiver room, Ward played well. He had a fumble recovery for a touchdown, a pass breakout, and six tackles.

Kareem Hunt

Hunt has simply not run the ball well this year for the Browns, he's running it at a 3.9 average this season. In this one, Hunt ran it nine times for 56 yards. He brought a good punch today, bounced off tacklers, and picked up yards. He also caught a couple of passes for 18 yards.

