Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a Business Decision

Deshaun Watson made his long anticipated return to the football field on Sunday. It came against the Houston Texans, following the game he called his decision to leave Houston a business decision.

Despite not playing well today, Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson moved to 5-7 on the season with a win over the Houston Texans. Following the game, Watson spoke on his performance, as well as leaving Houston.

"It’s been a long road honestly," Deshaun Watson said following the win. "Houston is still part of me. Being traded was tough but it had to happen. It was a business decision.”

Watson requested a trade from Houston following the 2020 season. Following that trade request, the allegations of sexual misconduct piled up and made him virtually un-tradeable. Finally, he was dealt this past off-season.

In his first game as a member of the Browns, Watson was 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards and an interception. He added 21 yards on seven totes of the football.

"It's definitely not going to be perfect, it was fun though," Watson said. "It was awesome to get out there with my teammates."

Watson made some good plays with his arm and his legs, despite the ugly stat line. He was often short on some throws and looked like a player who hasn't played in 700 days.

"It was very exciting to get my feet wet and just be able to run around and take some hits and just see everything kind of happen full speed."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't too worried about Watson, he believes he will bounce back and be just fine.

"He’s human. His teammates have his back. He’ll be better next week," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Myles Garrett said a bit of the same.

"We don’t expect him to be Superman out there. He hasn’t played in two years.”

Next up for the Browns and Watson is a trip to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. A game that Cleveland will surely have to have some offensive firepower.

"Next week I have to be better and I will be better," Watson closed out things with.

