Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

Myles Garrett is being looked at as the best of the best at the edge position again this year and for good reason. According to PFF, he's the top-edge rusher in the league through 12 weeks.

Garrett is winning 26.4% of his pass rushes, which is the best in the NFL. His pass-rush grade of 93.7 is tops in the league as well. With 1.5 sacks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the All-Pro is sitting at 10 sacks with six games to go.

No one in the NFL faces more double teams and chips than Garrett. What he is still able to do is impressive. The star pass rusher is in his sixth season and sits at 68.5 sacks already.

Cleveland has Garrett inked to a contract through 2026, the hope is that he stays with the team for the duration of his career. A surefire first-ballot hall-of-fame player is having another one of his great seasons, to say the least.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on... Sunday in Houston

Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun... Watson

Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense

Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory

Jacoby Brissett After the Browns Overtime win: In the Words of Tom Brady, That was F***** Awesome

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Midseason Firings Won't Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm

Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship... Award

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro... Football Hall of Fame

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean

Jacoby Brissett has Taken Flawed Browns Team as Far as He's Capable

Browns Myles Garrett: We Got To Make Sure We Don't Waste the Talent That We Have In Its Prime

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC