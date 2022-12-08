Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14



Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them before they can say they've won three games straight. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans -- the Browns are now trying to complete the season sweep of Cincinnati.

Doing so won't be an easy task by any means. Cincinnati is coming off a 27-24 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, they've won four straight. Overall, the Bengals have won 6-of-7 outside of the game against the Browns earlier in the season.

Myles Garrett vs. Jonah Williams

Garrett has been a wrecking crew all-in-one against the Bengals during his career. Over eight games, the All-Pro edge rusher has nine sacks and two forced fumbles. He had 1.5 sacks against Joe Burrow the last time these teams met. With a sack in this one, it would mark six straight that Garrett has recorded a sack against Cincinnati.

He has a favorable matchup, one he's abused in the past. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams has allowed nine sacks this season. That number is tied for the most in the league.

In past weeks Garrett has lined up on both the left and right, he may do that again. Keeping him on the weak side may be the way to go. Expect Garrett to make an impact play or two in this one.

Denzel Ward vs. Ja'Marr Chase

Chase has been waiting to get his matchup with Ward again since Ward got the best of him in a win last year. During the win, Ward returned an interception for a touchdown on a pass that was intended for Chase. It's all work between these two, there's plenty of respect there too. Chase has called Ward one of the best in the league in the past, one of the toughest to match up with.

There is no doubt that Chase is a star, he just missed a few weeks and wasted no time on making an impact on his return. Chase caught seven passes for 97 yards in the Bengals' win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ward has struggled this season, but he's been better as of late. Bengals' offense is different when Chase is on the field, it opens up a ton. Slowing down Chase eliminates one headache and that's all the Browns can hope to do.

Joe Burrow against the Browns

Burrow has never beaten the Cleveland Browns despite playing pretty well against them overall. There is no denying Burrow's talent -- he is one of the better quarterbacks in the AFC -- but the Browns have had his number. Burrow has an 0-4 record against the Browns in his career. During those four games, he's averaged 309 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Cleveland is sacking Burrow 4.3 times a game against him, that's why Garrett factors in so heavily in this one. Burrow has led his team to a Super Bowl appearance, so beating the Browns doesn't mean a whole lot. Until he can do so, the notion will stand that Cleveland has his number.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a... Business Decision

Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on... Sunday in Houston

Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun... Watson

Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense

Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory

Jacoby Brissett After the Browns Overtime win: In the Words of Tom Brady, That was F***** Awesome

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Midseason Firings Won't Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm

Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship... Award

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro... Football Hall of Fame

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean