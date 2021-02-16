Interview With NFL Draft Scout Matt Miller, Talking Cleveland Browns Mock

The 2021 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and the mock draft season for the current year will come to an end. Mock drafts are a good tool to assess possibilities for a given team. So, we brought in NFL Draft guru Matt Miller. Formerly of Bleacher Report, Miller now runs his own site at https://www.thedraftscout.com/. The Draft Scout recently launched and is a cool place for draft info and much more.

Miller released a full seven round mock draft recently that had the Cleveland Browns addressing multiple problems. We were able to catch up with Matt, to talk about some of the Browns picks in his mock. You can see each Browns pick at Miller’s site above!

Miller had Cleveland talking safety Trevon Moehrig in the first round.

Trevon Moehrig via USA Today

Question 1: Baron Browning didn’t have to much consistent production in college due to various reasons. Picking this high you think he’s a better pro, what exact fit do you see for him in the NFL, the Browns specifically?

I see a potential three-down linebacker who has the speed to play in space and the instincts to be a fast diagnoser in the NFL. Coaches I talked to in the Big Ten felt Browning was Ohio State's best defender last year, so even if that didn't always show up on the stat sheet, offensive coordinators were scheming to go away from him every down. That's a huge compliment to his game and does explain why his talent might not have led to elite production.

Baron Browning via USA Today

Question 2: Shaun Wade’s stock seems to have slipped a bit. Do you see his fit with the Browns as him going back to a slot corner?

Wade is a good slot cornerback, but he's proven he cannot play on the outside. The question becomes how early in the draft does a team value a cornerback who is limited to only playing inside? The Browns have needs at cornerback, but if they're looking for an outside corner to compete with Greedy Williams or Denzel Ward, Wade isn't that guy. A mid-round selection on a potentially very good slot cornerback is a much better value though if that's what they're hoping to add.

Question 3: Daelin Hayes had his best season as a senior in less games. Do you see Hayes as a player that can take over for Olivier Vernon, or is he a rotational piece? What is his best pass rush skill?

Hayes has always been a high-potential player but it seemed like this year he put it all together from a traits and health standpoint. I do think he has starter NFL potential, especially in a 4-3 scheme, and the added benefit that he's very pro-ready coming out of the Notre Dame system as a senior. To me, his best trait is his ability to use length to separate blockers from his frame; then a strong counter move to get underneath or around them.

Question 4: Ihmir Smith-Massette was once noted as the fastest guy on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Do you see him as a burner that can stretch the field for the Browns right away? What are some positive and negatives on him?

Smith-Marsette is one of my favorite sleeper receivers in the class and he does fit the mold of a slot receiver who can stretch the field vertically. He is a little undersized and there was an OWI arrest in his background that has to be vetted, but his big-play potential is very striking on tape.