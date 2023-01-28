Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Kendre Miller, RB TCU

With the Cleveland Browns likely in the market for a running back to complement Nick Chubb, one option that could be a great fit is Kendre Miller out of TCU.

With only two running backs on the active roster and a loaded draft class, the Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to draft Nick Chubb's new running mate and perhaps his successor.

Nick Chubb had another outstanding season for the Browns even though his production dipped towards the end of the year as the offensive line began to lose effectiveness. However, plenty complained about Chubb's usage, notably time he was off the field in key situations.

That hasn't been an issue in the past few seasons because the Browns were getting production out of Kareem Hunt or occasionally D'Ernest Johnson. Hunt's 2022 season was awful and Johnson basically didn't play, so the moments Chubb wasn't on the field stood out more than usual.

The 2023 draft class includes a ton of talent at the running back position and since the Browns control so many picks later in the draft, they could capitalize on a player falling into their lap.

Combined with the move to Deshaun Watson at quarterback, that also enables the Browns to pick a back that specifically fits what they want at the position, both in style and role, Jerome Ford, selected in the fifth-round of last year's draft, is the only back to be added to the Browns after the acquisition of Watson.

So even if the team would like to see Ford grow into a role on offense, they could look to find another back that might plays differently. Perhaps, they want more of a dive back that runs with power.

One option that could fit the bill is Kendre Miller out of TCU.

Listed Measurables

Height: 6'

Weight: 220 lbs

Miller possesses a strong build with thick thighs. He's a big back that doesn't necessarily look like a big back. Miller has excellent acceleration and good long speed, which can belie just how powerful he is. He may be a power back, but he's agile enough to make opponents miss with cuts as well as the occasional spin move. Good feet, he has effective contact balance and his hip flexibility is also notable as he's effective at being able to adjust to passes thrown behind him.

He won't be 21 years old until June.

Production

2022: 224 carries for 1,334 yards (6.25 per carry), 16 receptions for 116 yards, 17 total touchdowns in 14 games

2021: 83 carries for 623 yards (7.51 yards per carry), 12 receptions for 117 yards, eight total touchdowns in 10 games

Miller split carries with Zach Evans his sophomore year. Evans then transferred to Ole Miss for the 2022 season and will also be available in this year's draft class. Miller shined as the feature back in his junior year, putting up good production in a prolific TCU offense. Level of competition is a question. Unfortunately for Miller, he looked great against Michigan (8 carries, 57 yards) before suffering an injury that would keep him out the rest of that game as well as against Georgia in the National Title.

Boiled down, Miller is a downhill power back that can catch defenses by surprise with how effectively he can diagnose and attack the hole. He was often at the third level of the defense before the opponent had a chance to react. However, Miller complements that with the ability to make opponents miss and possesses enough speed to turn the corner and win the race up the sideline.

When holes are open, it often looks easy for Miller and he had 21 explosive runs this past season. He's able to shrug off his share of opponents running North and South and uses both strength and quickness to make defeat opponents. The key is he doesn't have to throttle down to make opponents miss. That's part of what makes him stand out. He puts significant stress on defenders, especially defensive backs because he comes at them so quickly, if they blink, he's going to go right past them.

He does have plenty of experience running into clogged running lanes and having to fight for extra yardage. Even if Miller might occasionally try to make a man miss with a sidestep or jump cut, he's not inclined to recklessly bounce plays or dance unnecessarily. He has a pretty good feel for when he should be aggressive versus when he needs to get behind his pads and do as much damage as possible.

Miller has experience running in both gap and zone schemes. He has pretty good vision and doesn't often run himself into bad situations. Miller does not like to run out of bounds, preferring to fight for as many yards as possible while inflicting punishment to opponents along the way.

Miller's experience as a receiver is limited, but he shows a great deal of potential in that area of the game. He's such a fluid athlete, he's able to adjust to passes thrown at him without much trouble. Miller has caught passes thrown behind him in the flat and screens thrown at his feet. He's not awkward catching the pass either. More reps and experience could help unlock that part of his game at the next level.

The issue for Miller is his blocking. There just isn't much and the few times he does it, he looks inexperienced. So much of the TCU offense has Miller selling a play-action fake even if the quarterback isn't taking the time to mesh. Otherwise, Miller is going out for a pass.

Why the Browns Could Like Him

Miller could help the Browns in a number of areas. He stands out as a great complement to Nick Chubb as a runner and could be helpful for picking up tough yardage and is effective near the goal line.

If the Browns do want to utilize more RPO looks out of the pistol, Miller could be an excellent dive back as the sidecar. Miller's speed and aggression down hill has the opportunity to gash opponents quickly, forcing the defense to commit resources to stop it as opposed to having the time to be able to read and react. That would give Deshaun Watson the ability to run or pass going the other way.

Miller's running style is effective if the Browns want to load up the box with size and overpower the opponent, but it's a great fit for situations where the Browns may want to spread the opponent out and have a back capitalize on the space inside.

Miller's aggression and ability to inflict punishment on opponents trying to tackle him would only benefit Nick Chubb. As a tandem, they can wear down the opponent over the course of the game. Additionally, if the Browns want to play wider to make defenses play smaller, both Miller and Chubb can overpower defenses' littered with defensive backs.

With so much of the Browns offense potentially including mesh fakes and the running back being used as a decoy or receiver, Miller's lack of blocking may not be as big of an issue for them as it perhaps it would be for other teams. However, it will limit his viability in obvious passing situations until he can develop in that aspect of the game and be trusted to be part of the pass protection.

The Bottom Line

Aside from blocking, Kendre Miller's combination of strength, speed and agility could make him an excellent complement to Nick Chubb, but offers the potential to become a featured back in his own right.