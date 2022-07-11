NFL Personnel Grades Myles Garrett As No. 2 Edge

ESPN staff writer Jeremy Fowler surveys a variety of anonymous personnel around the league every offseason, and once again, people had nothing but positive things to say about Myles Garrett.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has been dominant since he entered the NFL during the 2017 season. His historic performance on the outside continues to captivate the entire league's attention, a rare phenomenon for anyone donning orange and brown.

Few players command the respect Garrett does year after year. In the NFL, opinions rapidly change, and the consensus varies depending on each individual. Team allegiances, regional bias, and short-term memory cloud the judgment of fans, players, and executives alike.

Therefore, when a shared national opinion maintains validity for several years, it holds weight. Garrett developed a reputation as one of the sport's premier defenders during his breakout 2018 campaign and has lived up to that billing in a massive way.

ESPN staff writer Jeremy Fowler interviews a broad range of NFL personnel during the offseason to create comprehensive lists that help fans know what the league thinks of their favorite players. Players, coaches, and executives are asked to rank the top ten players at each position group and give the reasoning for their order.

Garrett came in as the No. 2 edge rusher in all football, just behind division rival TJ Watt. Myles was named the top edge rusher on the same list following the 2020 season, but Watt's historic campaign vaulted him ahead of Garrett in the eyes of some around the league.

Unlike Watt, Garrett hasn't received much help along the defensive line during his short time in the NFL. The team has dealt with middling defensive tackle play for most of his tenure, and he has only played with two viable edge counterparts: Jadeveon Clowney and Olivier Vernon.

Despite this, Garrett continues to find ways to leave his imprint on games. He will likely break the franchise sack record this season, which currently belongs to Clay Matthews Sr., who had 62 during his Browns career.

Matthews played in 232 career games with Cleveland, while Garrett has only played in 68. During that time, Myles has amassed a staggering 58.5 career sacks, breaking the single-season franchise record in 2021 with 16.

Garrett certainly doesn't need much help to compile stats; however, with the right supporting cast, he could become the poster child for modern defensive play. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has long been regarded as the best defender in the league, but the Los Angeles superstar flirted with retirement this offseason.

With Donald's days seemingly numbered, a new face must emerge to headline the next generation of NFL defensive stars. Garrett commands respect within league circles and, with a few more dominant years, may start a new narrative: top defender in the world.