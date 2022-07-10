Skip to main content

NFL Network Predicts Rookie Success for Perrion Winfrey

NFL Network released their predictions for the all-rookie teams, and Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey made the list.

NFL Network recently released their predictions for the NFL all-rookie teams. While most of these predictions are littered with first-round draft choices, there are some surprises along the way.

Not every first-round draft choice will pan out, and not every late-round evaluation is correct. Therefore, when making all-rookie predictions, many sites choose to take a shot at the dark to find a late-round flyer in a favorable situation that may make a run early in their career.

It appears that NFL Network is buying stock in Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. He was the only defensive tackle on their all-rookie defensive team, making it in over the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travis Jones. Network analyst Chad Reuter justified the pick, explaining that Winfrey should be on the field early and often for Cleveland this season.

"Even if Winfrey doesn't win a starting job coming out of training camp, I expect the Browns to get him into the game in sub-packages regularly early in the season to attack the backfield. His playing time should increase as he progresses through his rookie campaign, in which he’ll accumulate somewhere in the range of six to eight tackles for loss and three to five sacks for the year."

The Browns selected Winfrey at No. 108 in this past draft, hoping he could eventually develop into a consistent interior presence. After post-draft interviews, he immediately became a fan favorite for several viral social media moments.

If his larger-than-life persona translates into an actual work ethic, then Winfrey has a chance at garnering a reasonable amount of snaps during his rookie campaign. Cleveland has arguably the worst defensive tackle rotation in all of football and doesn't have anyone rostered that promises a replacement level of play this year.

As with most defensive tackles, Winfrey will likely undergo growing pains during his rookie season. Young interior linemen struggle with the physical aspect of playing professional football; veteran offensive linemen have a wealth of knowledge and power that Winfrey has never seen.

Keeping that in mind, the Browns' defensive line setup may be conducive to pass-rush success for Winfrey. They have several high-end edge rushers that re-configure offensive lines weekly.

Offensive coordinators try to condense the middle of the field against Cleveland, keeping their edge rushers in check. With that much attention focused on the outside, Winfrey should get several opportunities to rush freely from the inside.

The Browns could surely use strong performances from Winfrey this season. Their defense should strike fear into the hearts of opposing teams this season, but at the moment, the lack of talent in the defensive tackle room is a clear area to exploit.

