Perceived Versatility Versus Actual Versatility

Versatility is brought up when it comes to Zaven Collins as potential added value to the Cleveland Browns. He's not only a linebacker but can be a pass rusher. There's more evidence that Joseph Ossai, who is an edge rusher can help as a linebacker

One of the arguments made for a player like Zaven Collins, the linebacker out of Tulsa, is versatility. He's not only a linebacker, but could also be an edge rusher despite not ever really playing on the edge. Meanwhile, Joseph Ossai of Texas is an edge rusher who played two seasons as an off-ball linebacker.

Collins is a linebacker who is built like an edge rusher, but he's been playing linebacker for three years for the Golden Hurricanes. This past year, he had a little more opportunity to be a pass rusher, but he was rarely a declared pass rusher. So it's mostly inferred that it's something he can do or learn. Perhaps he can.

What Collins has shown on tape is an off-ball linebacker; a good gone. And maybe that's enough, but he's rarely performing the role of a declared edge rusher taking on the opposing tackle.

Collins had three sacks against Oklahoma State in the season opener, coming on the blitz, and then just one the rest of the year. The other sack he had, against SMU, he did just beat the tackle around the edge.

Ossai is a developing pass rusher that needs to improve his technique, but he spent the whole season going against offensive tackles, including likely first round pick Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State. And at times, Jenkins throws him out of the way like a bag of dirt, but Ossai keeps coming and is able to get his share of wins and make an impact. Like Collins, he also racked up three of his five sacks against the Cowboys, but they were coming off the edge.

In 2018 and 2019, Ossai played plenty of off-ball linebacker.

In 2019, he recorded 62 solo tackles (11 percent), led the team in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (13.5), recorded two interceptions, forced a fumble and blocked a kick.

That same year, Collins recorded 51 solo tackles (11.5 percent), chipped in eight tackles for loss and two sacks. He also blocked a kick.

In 2020, Collins did not produce a high level of solo tackles, only amassing 35 (9.1 percent), but dramatically improved everywhere else, including leading the team in sacks (4), tackles for loss (11.5) and interceptions (4).

There is more evidence to suggest that Ossai could contribute in a linebacker role for the Browns than Collins could operate as an edge rusher. So, if the Browns were to sign Jadeveon Clowney, they could theoretically put Ossai in a packaged role on the second level of the defense and just let him fly around or blitz. May not be likely, but given Ossai's size and athleticism, he could be a weapon in that capacity.

The athletic profiles are pretty similar.

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Age: 21 (Will turn 22 on May 19)

Height: 6'4 7/8"

Weight: 259 lbs

Arm Length: 33 5/8"

40-Yard Dash: 4.66

Vertical: 35"

Broad Jump: 10'2"

Shuttle: 4.36

Bench Press: 19 reps

An impressive profile. Unfortunately, he didn't do the 3-cone, but everything else is great. Having long arms is definitely valuable for a linebacker.

Joseph Ossai, Texas

Age: 21 at the time of the Draft (Born April 13th, 2000)

Height: 6'3 3/4"

Weight: 256

Arm Length: 33 7/8'

40-Yard Dash: 4.63

Vertical: 41.5"

Broad Jump: 10'11"

Bench Press: 19 reps

Ossai did not agility of any kind, which is a little frustrating. He's an inch shorter than Collins, but he's the more dense player. And obviously, part of that is the position he aspires to play. But for guys who are eerily similar in terms of size, Ossai was better in every athletic test between the two, save for the bench press where they tied. And he's a year younger.

If versatility is the goal, Ossai has more proven versatility than Collins. Ossai's true position, edge rusher, is significantly more valuable than linebacker. He's younger and more athletic.

Part of the calculation needs to be what happens if each player can only play one position. A pass rusher is far more valuable than an off-ball linebacker.

So whether it's versatility, getting the better athlete or taking the more valuable prospect at the more important position, the answer is consistently Ossai. That doesn't mean Collins is a bad player, but given the choice between the two, the answer is clearly Ossai.

