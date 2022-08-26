Browns Active Roster Projection: Predicting the Initial 53

The Cleveland Browns have already reduced their roster from 90 to 80, but after their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, they will have to get the roster down to 53; projecting the moves the Browns will make.

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, there are only a handful of roster spots up for grabs on the active roster. Whether by trade, cut or placing them on injured reserve, the Browns will reduce their roster from 80 to 53 players on their active roster, giving them two weeks to prepare for the regular season.

Traditionally, general manager Andrew Berry does some shuffling when rosters get cut down, adding players from other teams via waiver claims or teams. As they have throughout the entire offseason, they aren't likely to add much salary, so they may be focusing on players that are younger and cheaper.

With Deshaun Watson's suspension, the Browns seem more interested in finding players that can contribute in 2023 rather than just 2022. As a result, the team may lean into their youth and see who can become a fixture on this team for when they prepare to make a push for the Super Bowl starting next year.

With Berry in his third season, the Browns roster appears stronger and more stable, so the organization may not feel the need to make dramatic moves, instead focusing on a few key opportunities to shape the roster that will open the season with against the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback

Currently on the roster: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, Josh Rosen, Deshaun Watson

Analysis: Watson's suspension is now official at 11 games. Dobbs always seemed like the best fit for what the Browns want to do offensively being able to create with his legs. Nevertheless, the Browns opted to bring in Josh Rosen and though his skill set is obvious, his effectiveness has been inconsistent. He could end up on the practice squad.

The 53-man roster projection (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

Changes from latest roster projection: Joshua Dobbs in; Josh Rosen out

Running Back

Currently on the roster: Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, John Kelly Jr.

Analysis: It would behoove the Browns to trade Hunt if there's a market for him given the length of Watson's suspension, but there may not be a market. If that's the case, they keep all four of the main back. Felton is classified as a running back on the Browns roster, which is why he's here even if he's likely to be utilized almost exclusively as a wide receiver. The season-ending injury to Jakeem Grant cleared the way for him to make the team. If he is doesn't latch on with another team, John Kelly should end up back on the Browns practice squad.

The 53-man roster projection (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton

Changes from latest roster projection: Demetric Felton in

Wide Receiver

Currently on the roster: Daylin Baldwin, David Bell, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Amari Cooper, Mike Harley Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Javon Wims, Easop Winston, Michael Woods II

Analysis: If the Browns opt to move Hunt or another running back, they would likely add another receiver from outside the organization. Beyond that, the Browns are using this year to see which of their young receivers will be a good fit with Watson before making a larger investment next season. If the Browns had to choose one, Mike Harley Jr. is likely the player the team would want on the practice squad.

The 53-man roster projection (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II

Changes from latest roster projection: Jakeem Grant was placed on injured reserve

Tight End

Currently on the roster: Harrison Bryant, Miller Forristall, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Nick Guggemos, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, David Njoku, Johnny Stanton IV

Analysis: The question for the Browns is whether they have enough in these young tight ends behind Njoku and Bryant. Through that lens, Forristall and Griffin-Stewart are the two best, but if the Browns have the opportunity to upgrade, they may be tempted. If that happens, Griffin would likely be released with the intent of getting him onto the practice squad.

Johnny Stanton has value to the Browns offense and will be a priority for the practice squad as he could be activated to play fullback. Most teams are probably going to do with this with their fullbacks, giving them an extra roster spot to use on a more premium position

The 53-man roster projection (4): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Miller Forristall, Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Changes from latest roster projection: None

Offensive Line

Currently on the roster: T Jack Conklin, T James Hudson III, T Ben Petrula, T Alex Taylor, T Jedrick Wills, G/T Chris Hubbard, G Joel Bitonio, G Drew Forbes, G Blake Hance, G David Moore, G Wyatt Teller, C Ethan Pocic, C/G Michael Dunn, C/G Hjalte Froholdt, C/G Brock Huffman

Analysis: The loss of starting center Nick Harris, the Browns are moving ahead with Ethan Pocic as the starter. It has also provided opportunities for Michael Dunn and Hjalte Froholdt to enhance their value as both are able to play guard and center ensuring their spots on the active roster. The Browns are hoping someone will trade for Alex Taylor and perhaps Blake Hance, knowing that if they waive them, they are likely to be scooped up by other teams.

The 53-man roster projection (9): T Jedrick Wills, G Joel Bitonio, C Ethan Pocic, G Wyatt Teller, T Jack Conklin, G/T Chris Hubbard, T James Hudson III, C/G Michael Dunn, C/G Hjalte Froholdt

Changes from latest roster projection: Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton placed on injured reserve; Michael Dunn and Hjalte Froholdt in

Defensive Line

Currently on the roster: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Myles Garrett, DE Isaac Rochell, DE Curtis Weaver, DE Alex Wright, DT Taven Bryan, DT Jordan Elliott, DT Glen Logan, DT Roderick Perry II, DT Tommy Togiai, DT Perrion Winfrey

Analysis: The Browns should still be open to bringing in someone else, potentially in place of Chase Winovich. If they make a change, it would likely be for another pass rusher with speed off the edge to put pressure on quarterbacks that can create with their legs, but they could theoretically add a fifth defensive tackle.

The 53-man roster projection (9): DE Myles Garrett, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT Jordan Elliott, DT Taven Bryan, DE Alex Wright, DE Chase Winovich, DE Isaiah Thomas, DT Tommy Togiai, DT Perrion Winfrey

Changes from latest roster projection: None

Linebacker

Currently on the roster: Dakota Allen, Tony Fields II, Willie Harvey Jr., Jordan Kunaszyk, Chris Odom, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.

Analysis: One of the few positions that could come down to the wire, the Browns are set with their top four. The last spot will likely come down to special teams and Dakota Allen has a substantial amount of experience there. Fields contributed there for the Browns as a rookie. The loser of that battle and Willie Harvey Jr. are likely to be targets for the Browns for the practice squad if they clear waivers. Harvey has shown he can be activated and play reasonably well as member of the Browns, seems to have the team's trust.

The 53-man roster projection (5): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II

Changes from latest roster projection: None

Corner

Currently on the roster: M.J. Emerson, A.J. Green, Lavert Hill, Shaun Jolly, Herb Miller, Greg Newsome II, Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams

Analysis: The Browns were set with their top five before training camp even began as long as they stayed healthy. The sixth spot was the battle to watch and the Browns may simply keep one of their own, but if a good slot option hits waivers, they may put in a claim. The Browns value length at the corner spot and herb Miller has it, plus he contributes on special teams, which could be a major factor in the decision.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson, Herb Miller

Changes from latest roster projection: None

Safety

Currently on the roster: D'Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III, Richard LeCounte III, Jovante Moffatt

Analysis: Another position where the Browns had a number of young options to evaluate, they will likely be on the lookout for help outside the organization. Richard LeCounte has made strides and is a safe bet to make the roster. D'Anthony Bell has flashed, but the Browns may feel confident that if they release him, they could get him back on the practice squad where he could be activated and help on special teams as well as provide depth for the slot safety role behind Ronnie Harrison.

The 53-man roster projection (5): Grant Delpit, John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Richard LeCounte III, D'Anthony Bell

Changes from latest roster projection: Nate Meadors was already released; D'Anthony Bell in

Specialists

Currently on the roster: K Cade York , P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett

Analysis: There was never any real drama here and the Browns have already released the other punter, Joseph Charlton. Cade York has been sensational and Charley Hughlett is rock solid. Bojorquez's contract was a strong hint he'd win the punting job.

The 53-man roster projection (3): K Cade York , P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett

Changes from latest roster projection: None