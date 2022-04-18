Browns Extension with Denzel Ward Makes Sense, but Carries Risk

The Cleveland Browns have made Denzel Ward the highest paid corner in the league. The move is understandable, but may prove difficult for the Pro Bowl corner to justify.

There are a number of good reasons for the Cleveland Browns to pay Denzel Ward $100.5 million over five seasons, including $71.25 million guaranteed. Both of those figures are the most in NFL history until the next top defensive back signs their deal. While the Browns aren't likely to regret giving Ward this contract, there are reasons to be concerned he might not live up to the lucrative contract.

First, the good. Ward is one of the best man cover corners in the league coming off the best season of his career, giving the Browns flexibility in how they structure their defense and the coverages they run. Ward earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021 and at points looked the part of an All-Pro, which could portend the best is yet to come. His age might be further indication of that as Ward will be celebrate his 25th birthday at the end of the month.

The Browns already have Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson locked up through 2026. That is their window to contend. Locking up Ward means they have three of the most important positions for the entirety of that run. Any or all of the three could be extended further, but all three should be the peak of their powers these next five seasons.

Ward wasn't just an excellent corner this past season. He was instrumental in their victories, making critical plays that led to victories including against the Baltimore Ravens where he had the game-winning pass breakup to seal the victory and the Cincinnati Bengals. In the first of their two matchup, the Browns secondary flummoxed quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals vaunted passing attack.

The organization may have always intended to extend Ward, but his individual performance in that game helped propel the Browns to a 41-16 victory on the road further cemented his status.

In his rookie season, Chase generated 1,455 receiving yards as a rookie in the regular season, a historic feat, which played a major role in the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl. Against the Browns in the one game that mattered, Chase had 49. He was targeted 13 times in the game, catching six of them.

One of those 13 targets came on the goal line of the opening drive of the game. After preparing all week for it, Ward read the out route, undercut the Burrow pass, intercepting it and returning it the length of the field for a touchdown, which set the tone for the rout.

On the day, Burrow threw 12 incomplete passes. Seven of them were intended for Chase. Chase will have plenty of opportunities to get back at Ward and will likely have his share of success, but the mere fact Ward showed his ability to cover Chase at such a high level increases his value to the team. The Bengals and Ravens will both be difficult outs to win the division crown.

Ward also has value in the locker room, evolving into a leader over the course of his his rookie deal. He sets the tone for the corners including running mate Greg Newsome, who is preparing for his second season. Those two could be an imposing set of corners for at least the next fours seasons.

These are all good reasons for a Ward extension. There are some questions, however. The first of which comes down to Ward's health. He has never suffered a significant injury that required surgery, but 2021 is the first season he's appeared in more than 12 games. Hamstring and calf issues have limited him at times as well as concussions.

These aren't injuries that will cause Ward to wear down as a player, but they are fickle injuries that can keep him out for parts of a season, which becomes more of a focus with a premium deal.

Ward isn't getting any bigger, so the potential to be nicked up is always there. It also raises questions about his upside. Ward is coming off the best season of his career, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl, but he's going to be paid to be a top corner. As good as he was this past season, he still hasn't reached that level. Perhaps between wisdom gained from experience and better luck with his health, he can reach All-Pro, an honor Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have all received. It's also possible this past season is the best Ward has to offer.

The salary cap is going to increase at a higher rate than years previous as the NFL finds additional sources of revenue, so Ward's deal may not look special in a relatively short amount of time. Nevertheless, the 2021 season is the only one that might warrant a $20 million salary. That would need to become the standard rather than an outlier.

Ward has been a player just as likely to make the organization and fanbase proud off the field as well as on it. He's the type of person that everyone wants to see succeed and be rewarded for it. Still, it could prove difficult for Ward to live up to the salary and the status that come with this contract.