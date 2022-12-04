The Weight of Deshaun Watson's Debut

Nearly nine months since acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade, the controversial quarterback is set to make his debut against the Houston Texans. Plenty is at stake.

The road the Cleveland Browns have travelled since trading for Deshaun Watson has been as perilous as the Oregon Trail, complete with multiple bouts of dysentery and the 2022 season in poor health. Nevertheless, the biggest acquisition in a franchise's history dating back to 1946 is set to take the field against the Houston Texans and can show why this organization was willing to endure months of warranted scrutiny over accusations including sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson's anticipated return has the Browns locker room abuzz. That excitement is bolstered by an emotional victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime. It doesn't hurt Watson's debut comes against a one-win team.

For the players, heavy favorites against the Texans, 5-7 with five games remaining and Watson at the helm would mean a chance to fight for the playoffs or at least go down fighting at full strength.

The organization is focused on selling a vision of what this team can be with Watson as its quarterback. They are counting on the boost from Watson, that energy in the locker room spreading to prospective players they will be targeting ahead of a pivotal 2023 season. It's a reason the Browns pulled their punches this past offseason, instead focusing on contract extensions with their own players and hoarding as much cap space as possible to rollover in an effort to maximize the resources at their disposal.

Free agents were understandably hesitant to join the Browns when they didn't know the status of Watson or the length of his pending suspension. Meanwhile, the Browns were in the same boat awaiting a decision on Watson and weren't interested in overspending for a season in flux. Watson's six-game regular season could prove a catalyst for the coming offseason, making the Browns a destination in free agency.

Look no further than defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. A former teammate of Watson's with the Texans, Clowney took less money to re-sign with the Browns because he wanted to play with Watson even with the possibility of a lengthy suspension on the table. If Clowney wants to remain with the Browns and Watson, it will require the same sacrifice.

It stands to reason Clowney won't be the only one who sees what Watson could mean for the Browns and the players on it. Combined with the talent already on the Browns roster, Watson could open the door to premier free agents who will get massive contracts wherever they sign. Simultaneously, it could make Cleveland more attractive to free agents prioritizing fit and situation over money. Particularly along the defensive line, that could be an avenue to bolster their rotation.

Watson's presence should help the Browns on both offense and defense. The offense should enjoy more success, putting up more points. The defense should benefit by making opposing offenses feel increased pressure to be aggressive as well as being put into more obvious passing situations, enabling the defense to focus on attacking the quarterback and creating turnovers.

If it works as intended, it means more money and success for everyone in the long run. As callous as it may appear for free agents to ignore Watson's off field issues for the sake of their own wealth, NFL careers are finite and Watson offers a path for both more money and years, be it with the Browns or elsewhere.

One of the reasons the Browns could look to be a destination this coming offseason is because other NFL teams that loaded up for this year failed miserably. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders both loaded up for an arms race against the Kansas City Chiefs. Their combined seven wins would still put them two games behind the Chiefs entering the month of December.

The AFC North has its own set of challenges. The Baltimore Ravens still haven't come to a resolution with Lamar Jackson, the Cincinnati Bengals continue to play poor and the Pittsburgh Steelers stink.

All reasons the Browns could look appealing to free agents. The organization has faced criticism for not putting more of their chips into the 2022 season, particularly with how poorly their undermanned defensive line has performed. The focus on the long game could pay off handsomely for the Browns even it comes with added pressure to deliver.

The key is Watson playing well enough and winning. Simply put, he can't be Russell Wilson. He doesn't need to play at the peak of his powers until next season but he needs to be at least as effective as Jacoby Brissett while previewing the capability of this offense in the coming years. Show this setup works to build momentum that starts this season and culminates next year.

The Browns will go into this game against the Texans with the intent of taking care of business and securing a win, but if the opportunity presents itself, there is every incentive for them to have Deshaun Watson put on a show.