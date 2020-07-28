BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #2 Free Safety

Pete Smith

Both will play this season, but one of the more important position battles for the Cleveland Browns will be at free safety between Andrew Sendejo and second round rookie Grant Delpit.

Save for the Sheldrick Redwine, the Browns have basically scrapped their safety position and started from scratch. Gone are Damarious Randall, Juston Burris and Eric Murray, who signed elsewhere in free agency, replaced by Karl Joseph, Sendejo and Delpit.

The Browns drafted Delpit to take this job. It's entirely a question of when he's ready to do it. Sendejo is only on a one-year deal, approaching the end of his career, but he has been a good, albeit unspectacular safety with the Minnesota Vikings for virtually his entire career. He understands what they want him to do, has a track record of doing it and should help the rest of the safety room in the process.

Delpit has the physical tools, both in terms of his size and athleticism to be a franchise caliber free safety. His ability to see the game and process at a high level is impressive. He can contribute in coverage and cause turnovers.

The issue for Delpit has been consistency in tackling. And there are real technical failures for Delpit when it comes to putting ball carriers on the ground. He doesn't drive with his legs on contact enough, doesn't always wrap and there are plays to be made that he simply misses as a result.

The news isn't all bad with Delpit's tackling. Despite the missed tackles, he still racked up a ton in college. The situation is similar to Joe Schobert when he entered the league. The key is that just like Schobert, both consistently put themselves in position to make plays and it's a matter of increasing the percentage of them they are able to finish. If Delpit becomes like Schobert at the end of his time in Cleveland, he will greatly reduce the missed tackles, leaving him one of the more impactful defenders on defense.

The Browns didn't draft Delpit to sit this year. And while the abridged offseason and lack of OTAs, minicamps could prove detrimental to Delpit taking the starting job early, he will play. 

Joe Woods wants to be able to run three safeties on the field. That could come in the form of a big nickel or big dime look. Big dime seems to be where Woods wants this team to go, having three corners, three safeties and just one linebacker on the field.

Delpit has experience working from the slot in his time at LSU. His size is a huge asset. He's got two inches and about thirty pounds on Kevin Johnson, who is slated to be the team's slot corner. If Delpit can get his feet under him quickly and be a consistent physical presence, he could prove invaluable against teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers who have multiple viable tight end threats.

Ideally, Delpit offers a credible run stopping threat that can cover tight ends. If he can do that, it allows the Browns to avoid feeling the need to play a third linebacker when it's unclear they even have two. It gives them more speed and range on the field as well.

Regardless of the schedule which Delpit takes the job, the Browns are going to have to find a replacement for that third safety next year. Maybe Redwine can step into that role. He does have an interesting skill set, having played in the slot and at free safety, but it's a position the Browns will want to keep adding, because it's important to their overall defensive scheme.

Sendejo and Joseph could both only end up being on the Browns for one season. Joseph has a better chance to stick longer, provided he can stay healthy. Delpit, meanwhile, is someone the team is banking on to take a job and be a good player. His rookie contract would help balance out the extension they're going to give Denzel Ward in another few seasons.

If Delpit is good enough to take the job from Sendejo as a rookie, that would be a really good indication that he's going to be a successful pick and strengthen the Browns secondary. If he can't take it immediately or doesn't get it this season, it would not be the end of the world. Sendejo wasn't the sexiest signing, but his skill and wisdom should be of significant value to the Browns this season.

#3 - Right Guard

#4 - Linebacker

#5 - Wide Receiver 

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #3 Right Guard

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have four starters set on the offensive line. The fifth, right guard, is the one they will decide in camp.

Pete Smith

Seahawks Trade For Jamal Adams, Pay A Hefty Price

The Seattle Seahawks made a big move, trading for Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. They paid a huge price to acquire him; one that the Cleveland Browns had no business considering.

Pete Smith

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #4 Linebacker

What is most likely to be the most highlighted position battle of training camp for the Cleveland Browns may not have anyone that is actually an answer. The linebacker position has a number of young players, but none of them have proven anything in the NFL.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Adds Familiar Face To Cleveland Browns Coaching Staff With Hiring Of Kevin Rogers

Things have been quiet as of late, but the team announced that they have added an offensive assistant to the team for the coming season with the hiring of Kevin Rogers.

BrandonLittle

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #5 Wide Receiver 3

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have a handful of competitions to play out to determine their depth chart. One of them is the third receiver spot.

Pete Smith

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

Pete Smith

by

lanshark

Nick Chubb Set Up For Outstanding Fantasy Season

Nick Chubb had one of the best fantasy seasons in the league last year and while Kareem Hunt is full go this year, the Cleveland Browns are set up to allow him to have an outstanding season.

Pete Smith

COVID-19 Will Cost Players Roster Spots

The NFL announced that 95 players have tested positive thus far, which includes players who have divulged that information. As rookies try to report to training camp, it's difficult to imagine a positive result won't end up costing a chance to compete for roster spots.

Pete Smith

David Njoku Doing Damage Control?

A day before rookies report to Cleveland Browns training camp and a week before he's due to arrive, David Njoku attempted damage control in wake of his trade request tweeting to the city of Cleveland and fans that he appreciates them and all their support.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Browns Training Camp Rookie Preview

Everything is proceeding as if rookies are going to report on Tuesday, July 21st, which would mark the first time the Cleveland Browns will see the rookies they've added this offseason in person. Given the complications, a preview of what's reasonable to expect.

Pete Smith