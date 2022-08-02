Ruling on Deshaun Watson was Never Going to be Satisfying

Sue Robinson has handed down her recommendation for a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and plenty of people are irate. The reality is this process was never going to provide a satisfying result.

The only guarantee with a resolution to Deshaun Watson's investigation by the NFL is it would be unsatisfying, dispiriting. Coming up with an adequate punishment for a series of charges with little proof was an impossible needle to thread, but the league was once again exposed for how ill equipped they are to deal with violence and mistreatment of women, despite countless opportunities to form a policy.

Sports leagues are never going to be an effective substitute for the criminal justice system and even though they are operating based on the preponderance of evidence as opposed to innocent until proven guilty, it was a system fraught with problems before Watson getting to the NFL was a consideration.

Sue Robinson, the retired federal judge put in place to try to provide a more consistent and theoretically fair process under the collective bargaining agreement, acted like most judges would under the circumstances; default to precedent while putting the onus on the league because the rules in place are wildly inadequate for what she's being asked to do.

She's right. The NFL has never taken violence against women seriously even when they could prove it. The league will tell fans that it takes the concerns of women seriously, but when it comes to acting on it, they simply try to sell them pink merchandise most of them don't want.

There are countless women who like football, who want to watch and enjoy the NFL, but the league consistently turns their backs on them when it matters most. Some may get grin and bear it, but there are plenty who can find better things to do with their free time than watch players rewarded for bad behavior and broadcasts pretend these types of actions never happened, making them feel invisible.

Vague guidelines allow the league to protect its owners while being able to punish players inconsistently and often more harshly. In this case, it came back to haunt them. The same rules that enabled them to avoid any meaningful punishment for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, caught on camera soliciting prostitution in Florida, allowed Robinson to default to the same punishment for Watson as Ben Roethlisberger and Ezekiel Elliott despite 24 women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

The NFL has allowed Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to operate almost with impunity despite accusations that have been piling up for a decade which includes sexual assault. Until the league is willing to put pen to paper on a real policy that outlines punishments for both players and owners, they will continue to get what they view as unsatisfying results in cases like Watson.

Outside of the fact women were involved, the incidents involving Roethlisberger, Elliott and Watson have almost nothing in common. The lack of guidelines in place steer Robinson toward giving Watson the same six-game suspension the other two received.

For Watson's part, it's clear what his intent was. Targeting female massage therapists he found on social media apps, often with little if any experience in the field with the goal of having sex with them. Whether any of that was prearranged and paid for or he crossed the line and assaulted one or more of the women is unclear, but he acted the part of an entitled man in his mid 20's that looks the part of an addict.

There were women who likely consented but immediately felt remorse. Due to his fame and fortune, Watson benefited from a massive power imbalance that almost certainly made some women feel like they had to consent at the risk personal or professional damage.

Is a man in his mid 20s likely to recognize that on their own and change course? Former President Bill Clinton couldn't resist when it came to intern Monica Lewinsky barely in her 20s when he was in his 50s. Most of the time, men with this type of power imbalance are going to take advantage of it until someone makes them stop.

Watson has yet to show an ounce remorse through this process despite ownership issuing a pitiful statement that includes the word 'triggered' asserting otherwise. In fact, the two times he has spoken publicly, he came off looking worse as he appears to genuinely believe that he will convince everyone he is completely innocent if he just has enough time despite an inability to answer some of the most basic questions.

At his first press conference in March, Watson chose to make this about his name and reputation. He declared he wouldn't settle in his pursuit of redemption. Watson made the absurd claim that he's never disrespected any woman, citing his upbringing.

When he was asked about settling cases, Watson responded by saying, "That is not my intent. My intent is to continue to clear my name as much as much as possible, and that is what I am focused on.”

23 of the 24 cases are now settled. His name and reputation are thoroughly tarnished. Based on his own goalposts, he looks like a buffoon. There were reports that Watson's camp believed he should have received no suspension at all, something that they probably should have kept to themselves if true.

Until Watson is willing to actually take accountability for his terrible judgment and disrespecting women, the Browns should not allow Watson to take the field for a regular season game, regardless of the league's suspension. Not behind the scenes or through community service hours, writing a check or just to his teammates as important as those actions may be, but in public for all to hear.

It's just as important for the people who want contrition and accountability to hear that as those who twist themselves into pretzels to believe that all of these women were trying to extort Watson, that this was an elaborate shake down without a shred of evidence.

As for the Browns, they have made it clear what their focus is; winning at almost any cost. They want to win the Super Bowl, willing to sacrifice their reputation in order to make it happen. It worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their last two championships.

Their months long investigation into Watson was a conclusion in search of justification, more interested in ascertaining the team's potential liability than anything resembling any harm inflicted on his accusers.

Owner Jimmy Haslam, once a Steelers minority owner, was so focused on winning in his March 25th press conference when he and his wife Dee were asked about fans who gave up their season tickets due to the acquisition of their new franchise quarterback, Jimmy immediately pushed back by saying more people were renewing, unwilling to take even a moment to reflect on why someone might cancel under the circumstances.

No one was suggesting that the majority of fans were canceling their season tickets. They were simply pointing out that some were canceling in light of the decision. Jiimmy's answer was tone deaf and Dee was left to try to quickly clean up that mess.

"We do respect individuals that have strong feelings. We understand those feelings." - Dee Haslam

The NFL, Watson and the Browns all warrant harsh criticism. A cynical view of the league would be that the NFL likes having these vague rules that make up the personal conduct policy because they don't really want to suspend a player like Watson for an entire season as it would cost them money. They do, however, prize the ability to complain that a ruling wasn't harsh enough from an impartial woman and judge hired in a collective bargaining agreement.

The Browns likely view a six-game suspension as a victory if it stands. They can still potentially contend in the 2022 season. That doesn't change what they had to give up in order to get Watson, which goes beyond guaranteed money and draft picks.

As for Watson, he has yet to show he understands what he did wrong, even if that doesn't amount to criminality. When the time comes, he will have to decide how he wants to proceed from here. Admit personal failures, beg for forgiveness and he would likely earn himself some sympathy even if there are people who will never forgive him. Remain steadfast that he's done nothing wrong despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary and the only thing that will be indefinite is how long Watson is viewed as one of the league's most odious villains.