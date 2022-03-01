Skip to main content

Denzel Ward's Extension Could Reset Corner Market

Corner Denzel Ward will likely sign an extension over the summer, and his new deal could reset the market at the position.

At the moment, the highest-paid corner in the NFL is Jalen Ramsey at $20 million annually. That could change this summer when corner Denzel Ward negotiates an extension with the Browns.

Ward cemented himself as a top-flight corner in 2021, anchoring the backend of one of the league's best secondaries. His ascension resulted from several years of hard work and steady improvement, and he should now be rewarded for his efforts.

He meets the criteria that general manager Andrew Berry set forth when he was hired: "smart, tough, and accountable." Ward is also just twenty-four years old, meaning his best football lies before him.

When you factor in his production, impact, and age, it is conceivable to think Ward could become the top paid corner in football. Cleveland emphasizes ensuring their players feel valued, and this contract would be a perfect example of that.

Rewarding your own is an essential concept in the NFL. It demonstrates to everyone in your locker room that they will be recognized for their contributions if they put in the time and effort.

Read More

Ward has done everything asked of him to this point, so there really isn't an argument against paying him. The Browns aren't going to find a corner of that caliber anywhere else and have the cap space to work out a deal.

Another vital quality to factor in here is Ward's impact on the other corners in the room. They respond well to his example and have only positive things to say about him.

Furthermore, his mere presence alleviates pressure from other corners. He can take away entire sides of the field and allow the Browns to help others. Rookie corner Greg Newsome II had an excellent season in part because he didn't have to do too much too soon.

Many point to the sheer dollar amount and complain about what it would be, but the reality is the Browns have to shell out money if they hope to keep top players. Ward's job is to reset the market so the next corner up can make even more than him, and so on.

It will immediately become a bargain if Cleveland works this deal out soon. Someone will sign for even more next year and the year after that, and soon Ward's deal will be a bargain. He has put together a substantial resume that suggests he is a top corner; now, it is time for him to be paid like one.

Dec 1, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) takes the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Denzel Ward's Extension Could Reset Corner Market

By Evan Crowell
just now
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after an interception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sport
News

Browns Denzel Ward donating $150k to heart health initiative

By Brandon Little
21 hours ago
Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates an interception during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: M.J. Stewart Earned Larger Role

By Sam Penix
23 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) gives a thumbs up during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: DE Jadeveon Clowney

By Pete Smith
Feb 28, 2022
David Njoku's Birthday
Featured Content

Ian Thomas Extension may Set Bar for David Njoku

By Evan Crowell
Feb 27, 2022
Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: TE David Njoku

By Pete Smith
Feb 27, 2022
Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Rashard Higgins is Preparing Himself Ahead of Free Agency

By Brandon Little
Feb 26, 2022
Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey Return From Covid-19 list, Multiple Elav
News

Browns, Jack Conklin Rework Deal to Guarantee He's in Cleveland for 2022 Season

By Pete Smith
Feb 26, 2022