Denzel Ward's Extension Could Reset Corner Market

Corner Denzel Ward will likely sign an extension over the summer, and his new deal could reset the market at the position.

At the moment, the highest-paid corner in the NFL is Jalen Ramsey at $20 million annually. That could change this summer when corner Denzel Ward negotiates an extension with the Browns.

Ward cemented himself as a top-flight corner in 2021, anchoring the backend of one of the league's best secondaries. His ascension resulted from several years of hard work and steady improvement, and he should now be rewarded for his efforts.

He meets the criteria that general manager Andrew Berry set forth when he was hired: "smart, tough, and accountable." Ward is also just twenty-four years old, meaning his best football lies before him.

When you factor in his production, impact, and age, it is conceivable to think Ward could become the top paid corner in football. Cleveland emphasizes ensuring their players feel valued, and this contract would be a perfect example of that.

Rewarding your own is an essential concept in the NFL. It demonstrates to everyone in your locker room that they will be recognized for their contributions if they put in the time and effort.

Ward has done everything asked of him to this point, so there really isn't an argument against paying him. The Browns aren't going to find a corner of that caliber anywhere else and have the cap space to work out a deal.

Another vital quality to factor in here is Ward's impact on the other corners in the room. They respond well to his example and have only positive things to say about him.

Furthermore, his mere presence alleviates pressure from other corners. He can take away entire sides of the field and allow the Browns to help others. Rookie corner Greg Newsome II had an excellent season in part because he didn't have to do too much too soon.

Many point to the sheer dollar amount and complain about what it would be, but the reality is the Browns have to shell out money if they hope to keep top players. Ward's job is to reset the market so the next corner up can make even more than him, and so on.

It will immediately become a bargain if Cleveland works this deal out soon. Someone will sign for even more next year and the year after that, and soon Ward's deal will be a bargain. He has put together a substantial resume that suggests he is a top corner; now, it is time for him to be paid like one.