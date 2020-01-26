What Does a Joe Woods Defense Look Like in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns ownership and head coach Kevin Stefanski are currently searching for their defensive coordinator. The search process has been alluded to being methodical by the front office and the hiring decision will not be rushed. Similar statements have been used for comments about the ongoing general manager search. A detail of this methodical process includes accessing both internal and external candidates.

An internal candidate that was reviewed for the defensive coordinator position was Steve Wilks. Following interviews with Kevin Stefanski and other members of the front office, it was determined that Steve Wilks would not be retained after only one season with the Browns. This decision to cut ties with Wilks leaves another vacancy in the current coaching staff as the entire organization goes through new alignment.

The defensive coordinator vacancy will be filled by an external candidate. Throughout the media there have been multiple candidates linked to the coordinator opening. As days pass there has been a growing correlation between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods.

Joe Woods is currently the defensive back and passing game coordinator for a team attending Super Bowl LIV. He is also responsible for coaching CB Richard Sherman to another Pro Bowl selection. Woods has sixteen seasons of NFL coaching experience, which includes two seasons as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator (2017-18). During his tenure as the defensive coordinator, the Broncos saw both great success and also average play.

In his first season as the defensive coordinator coming off a Super Bowl L victory the previous year, Joe Woods’ defense performed very well. In 2017, the Denver Broncos defense ranked third in yards allowed per game, fourth in passing defense, and fifth in rushing defense. Very important characteristics of his defense was a stout run stoppage unit as it ranked 1 in rush yards per attempt and ranking 2 in third down conversion rate. During this year the defense was near the top of the mountain but the same could not be said about 2018.

The following season Joe Woods’ defense did not experience the same success. That year the Denver Broncos defense ranked 22 in yards allowed per game, 20 in passing defense, and 21 in rushing defense. The third down conversion rate also increased as the defense ranked 17 overall. Changes occurred on the roster and injuries happened just as with any NFL team, but the talent and overall team performance under former head coach Vance Joseph led to his eventual termination.

Joe Woods also has a relationship with Kevin Stefanski as the two worked with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2013. During his eight seasons coaching the Vikings defensive backs, the defense ranked in the top-10, four of his first five seasons. Woods also coached DB Antoine Winfield to three straight Pro Bowl selections. He also helped CB Xavier Rhodes set a rookie record in 2013 with 23 passes defended.

As a coordinator and defensive backs coach Joe Woods has shown that he can develop a successful defense. If he is the selected candidate for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator vacancy, he has potential to build a talented unit. Woods would inherit the likes of franchise talent Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi, and Greedy Williams among others.

Woods twelve seasons of experience coaching defensive backs will only help Denzel Ward’s and Greedy Williams’ development. They are both talented corners and have the potential of being a dynamic tandem similar to Chris Harris Jr and Aqib Talib. The matchup potential is there as Williams can match up with bigger receivers much like Talib. While Ward is capable of being an all-round cover corner like Chris Harris Jr. Joe Woods utilized plenty of man coverage in Denver and both Browns cornerbacks have the athleticism to excel in man coverage. With proper coaching on technique and leverage, Denzel Ward could be selected to another Pro Bowl in the near future.

The proposed concern that comes with Joe Woods would be the installment of his base defense. During his tenure as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator he ran a Base 3-4 Under defense. This scheme utilized a front with three down linemen and four linebackers. The biggest characteristic of the scheme was using Von Miller and Bradley Chubb as standup rushers. Miller is a very talented standup edge rusher and Chubb made the transition as a standup rusher after playing defensive end at NC State.

There is a slight difference in Joe Woods’ scheme as he uses a standup DE compared to a traditional linebacker. In the scenario Woods uses a more traditional 3-4 Under scheme it would put much more emphasis on the linebacker core. In this case Myles Garrett would move to the 5/6 technique similar to J.J. Watt in Wade Phillips defensive scheme. Olivier Vernon on the other hand who has experience playing as a standup rusher, he would be the weak side linebacker. This set would be less ideal because Vernon also rushes better as a down lineman.

Based on the Cleveland Browns current roster, the team is best suited to operate a 4-3 Under base defense. A scheme utilizing four down linemen best elevates the skillsets of Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi. The defensive fronts alignment would be essentially the same as 3-4 Under except no standup edge rusher.

Utilizing the 4-3 Under would be the most beneficial for the growth of Myles Garrett. Garrett has excelled with his pass rush having his hand in the dirt. He also would not have to learn new pass rush technique as a standup edge defender. Garrett is already one of the best defensive players in the league and Woods shouldn’t change what is already working.

Fortunately, Woods has coaching experience with both 3-4 and 4-3 defensive sets. During his time with the Minnesota Vikings the team ran a base 4-3 which is also the case for the San Francisco 49ers defense this season. Woods for majority of his NFL coaching career he has seen firsthand the impact of a talented defensive line and the performance in the secondary. Based on the Browns current roster, the defense has the potential to replicate such success. Again, the preference would be an attacking 4-3 scheme given the strength on the defensive line and questionable linebacker core.

The decision of which base defense to utilize will have a huge impact on the team’s approach to free agency and the NFL Draft. Joe Woods has already won a Super Bowl and if hired would bring playoff experience to a young team needing guidance. The option of adding Woods would be an intriguing addition to Kevin Stefanksi’s coaching staff. Now the questions remain if the organization views him as the best fit and if the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl LIV would Joe Woods stay?