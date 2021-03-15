What’s next for GM Andrew Berry in Free Agency?

The Cleveland Browns have signed one of the top safeties available in free agency. With players agreeing to deals by the hour, these are moves Andrew Berry can make during the tampering period.

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has made his first splash in free agency with the signing of former Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson and he is looking to bring more talent to Cleveland. Johnson has agreed to a three year deal worth $33.75 million with $24 million guaranteed. The signing solidifies the third level of the Browns defense as he is scheduled to join safeties Ronnie Harrison and second year player Grant Delpit. This move is just one of many moves to come to improve the Browns defense especially the secondary.

There still remain areas of need for the defense such as Cornerback, Edge, Linebacker and Defensive Tackle. In the first few hours of legal tampering there have been players signed that were potentially on the Browns radar and Andrew Berry will continue to pivot as players sign with other teams.

Edge

Thus far Shaquill Barrett the top edge player available in the market resigned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young developing edge rusher Romeo Okwara received a three year deal to remain with the Detroit Lions. Both of these players poised as potential fits on the Browns defensive line resigned with the franchises they played with last year. In terms of edge players that will be in new uniforms next season the movement has been minimal thus far. As the New England Patriots is the only team to sign a new edge player in free agency inking Matthew Judon to a four-year deal.

The lack of movement on this front is a positive for the Browns front office as five of the top seven available edge rushers remain on the market. Players such as Bud Dupree, Trey Hendrickson and Carl Lawson are still in play. The Browns have been rumored to have serious interest in former Saints DE Trey Hendrickson similar to John Johnson prior to agreeing on a contract. If the interest in Johnson is any inclination of Berry’s aggressiveness to sign a player, Hendrickson coming to Cleveland is a legitimate chance.

In the situation that any of the of the three edge players mentioned above sign with other teams, Andrew Berry can pivot to signing Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, or Justin Houston at a cheaper value. The number of edge players being signed is likely to pick up very quickly and don’t be surprised if numerous players agree to deals early tomorrow morning. Following the first wave of signings, if Berry is unable to sign a top edge player, veterans like Melvin Ingram or Carlos Dunlap maybe a consolation prize.

*Update: Yannick Ngakoue has agreed to a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cornerback

The cornerback free agent list is beginning to take shape as mid-level starters are beginning to set the market. The New England Patriots spending spree handed out the biggest contract thus far signing CB Jalen Mills to a 4-year, $24 million deal. Four of the top five corners are still on the market and Jason Verrett the unlikeliest candidate to receive a day one contract got a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers worth $5 million. That is a minimal contract compared to the big money deals that will occur in the coming days. Players such as Shaquill Griffin and William Jackson will receive the larger contracts this season and its unlikely the Browns will be players for their talents.

Andrew Berry will look to add a value signing to fulfill the Nickelback role and cover the slot. Names to look out for over the next few days include former Steeler Mike Hilton, Michael Davis from the Chargers, and K’Waun Williams of the 49ers. Each of these players would provide great value in the Browns secondary and come to Cleveland at team friendly price. Of the three Hilton and Williams are the likeliest to join due to familiarity with Hilton in the AFC North and Williams signed as a undrafted rookie with the Browns back in 2014. Williams did have some issues with the franchise back in 2016 prior to his release but with a new front office in place a return to Cleveland may not be out of the question.

*Update: Michael Davis has resigned with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linebacker

The linebacker market may be a bit of an anomaly for the Browns heading into next season. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ base defense of 4-2-5 is almost a lock with the signing of John Johnson. The scheme essentially makes the need for numerous linebackers unnecessary and the likelihood of a significant contract being handed out in free agency very low. In a weak linebacker market the top players include former Titan Jayon Brown and Seahawk K.J. Wright, two off-ball linebackers that fit the bill of the type of linebacker needed on the Browns defense.

Given the weak class at the position Andrew Berry wouldn’t shell out top dollar for their services. Signing the versatile Kyle Van Noy to a team friendly two or three year deal could be an option. Yet, with a shrinking reliance on the linebacker role in Joe Woods’ defense, bringing back B.J. Goodson wouldn’t be a surprised. Depending on the front offices evaluation of Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki, the NFL draft come April would be Berry’s best bet to find value at linebacker.

Defensive Tackle

Lastly the defensive tackle position is not an area most teams want to allocate top dollar to. Looking at the current market the top player available is the Browns own free agent Larry Ogunjobi. It is unlikely that Ogunjobi will return with the team as he will test free agency for the first time. There will be some team that will offer him a nice contract for his ability to rush from the interior. Given that Ndamukong Suh and Sheldon Rankins are the next highest ranked options available, Berry may look to the draft for other options. If Andrew Berry is able to restructure the final year of Sheldon Richardson’s contract and extend him for another season that would be a huge win for the front office.

Overall the free agency train is picking up steam after a somewhat quite first few hours. General manager Andrew Berry had a great first offseason last year and is building upon his success with the signing of John Johnson. If he is able to sign a talented slot corner and not overspend then this will be another good start to free agency for the Browns.