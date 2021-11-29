Winners & Losers: Cleveland Browns Dropped by Baltimore Ravens 16-10

A look who stood out and who did not during the Cleveland Browns Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns again find themselves at a .500 record on the season after the 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Story of the game was simply that the Browns offense could not get going at all.

Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions and Cleveland was able to come away with just three points off of the four turnovers. The sky view is again dark and gray heading into the off week for Cleveland.

Winners:

Jarvis Landry

Landry had his best game of the season with ease against the Ravens. Prior to this game Landry’s 71 yards in week one was the most he had in a game this season. There was one bad play where Landry was sacked when he took a direct snap and fumbled. Besides that Landry worked through a pretty good game, including a 38 yard catch-and-run. Landry had a drop in this one, but was far and away the team’s best receiver. On Landry’s 29th birthday he played very well.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Browns’ rookie was drafted for games like the Ravens matchup in sorts. He matches up well with them sideline to sideline. Cleveland’s young linebacker was all over the field and made a couple open-field tackles that stood out. Koramoah was able to get into the backfield for a half sack and finished the game with 12 total tackles.

Browns’ safety play

Cleveland started the game with three safeties on the field and went to that look often. Ronnie Harrison, John Johnson III and Grant Delpit each came down with an interception. Delpit’s interception was the first of his career. Harrison had maybe his best game of the year, besides whiffing on one play that amounted into a large pass interference penalty. Harrison had 14 total tackles in the game and was all over the place. Harrison is a much better player in the box, rather than in coverage. A good day for the unit.

Losers:

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones just is not ready to be the top receiver on a team like some want him to be. In terms of getting open the second-year guy is inconsistent. When he is good, he’s good and vice versa. Against the Ravens Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and had just two grabs for 10 years. Peoples-Jones has lived up far past his sixth-found draft pick status, but has plenty of space to grow.

Malik McDowell

It seems to be a constant thing with McDowell making bone headed plays that cost his team. McDowell had four tackles, just one solo and did not do a whole lot this game. The penalty was a 15 yard late hit call that boosted a Ravens drive that led to points. Not a great night for the rookie against the Ravens.

