Browns Bytes - Browns Win Week 1

The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 and full of possibility, defeating the Carolina Panthers and avoiding embarrassment at the hands of former quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bri and I discuss.

The Browns won a game they could not afford to lose. Had they been defeated by former quarterback Baker Mayfield, this organization would once again be a punchline after enduring fair criticism this offseason over their handling of the quarterback position.

Running back Nick Chubb was masterful, running for 141 yards on 22 carries. While people wondered if quarterback Jacoby Brissett would've benefited from more preseason reps, Chubb didn't get any and hit the ground running.

The Browns utilized some interesting concepts to create favorable running lanes for him. Utilizing shifts, something they have been doing since Kevin Stefanski arrived, to either switch the strength of the formation or create numbers advantages with heavy sets. Nevertheless, he made his share of remarkable runs and a 17-yard gain felt ordinary because Chubb makes it look so easy.

Myles Garrett dominated the game. He had the two sacks and a forced fumble, but his impact was larger than that. We also got into Mary Kay Cabot's article regarding their split. It just didn't feel like a big deal to me and what went wrong between these two. Both during the week and after the game, Garrett tried to downplay the split.

Though we are both excited to no longer talk about Baker Mayfield, he was a compelling figure in this game. He and Brissett swapped roles. Where Brissett is normally poised, he battled his emotions in this game. Mayfield was calm throughout, which might have helped the Panthers rally late.

Browns fans were laughing, mocking Mayfield early in the game as their offense struggled including a number of deflected passes. So when the Panthers charged back and got within two, then took the lead, 24-23, those same people were pretty terrified he was going to bring them back for the win.

I am curious to see if Mayfield's demeanor in this game was a sign of him growing up. Bri isn't buying it, citing the t-shirts Mayfield was hocking. Even if we are both interested to see where Mayfield goes with his career, we are happy to be done with him as it relates to the Browns.

Brissett struggled in the game. Badly, but the Browns got out with a win and he came up with two key throws on the final drive of the game to setup the 58-yard field goal for Cade York, who seemed to be the only functioning kicker in the NFL on Sunday. While everyone was watching their kickers miss late game kicks, the Browns were four for four on the day and York made the biggest kick of the week.