Browns Bytes - Chargers Week 5 Recap

The Cleveland Browns lost their second game in a row, this time to the Los Angeles Chargers, dropping their record to 2-3. Bri and I discuss the defensive failures, the pressure on the offense and the understandable frustration from fans being asked to wait another year to contend.

Bri attended the game and gave her impressions of how it felt to be there, including an apprehensive crowd, something that is becoming a theme. There's a lack of patience and an expectation things are going to go wrong, which produced some boos even when the Browns were winning.

With the dispiriting failures from the run defense that start with a defensive tackle position that the Browns didn't really address in the offseason, it's understandable why fans could be disgusted with what they saw. I explain why the Browns are in the situation they are and why they hoped things would be better, but were always looking ahead to 2023.

We discuss the addition of Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. It's a move that could help now, but it's also looking ahead to 2023. The Browns gave themselves two opportunities to address the position next year. Jones could thrive or Anthony Walker Jr. could fully recover and they could re-sign him.

The losses and the defensive failures are bad. Everything that can go wrong on defense has so far this season. Conversely, everything is going right on offense. Amari Cooper continues to be great. David Njoku is playing like a franchise tight end and Donovan Peoples-Jones has found the right role, which is allowing him to be that reliable third option.

Jedrick Wills is playing great, giving the Browns a boost in the running game and providing reliable pass protection, improving on some of the inconsistences he had coming into the year. More than anything, he's healthy, which is making all the difference.

Jacoby Brissett is playing better than at any point in his career. The interception about the Chargers was bad, but plays like that or where he misses open receivers are what separates him from being a starter. There's a sizable gap between Brissett and Deshaun Watson.

The Browns have lost three games by a combined six points and it's reasonable to assume that Watson would have this team 5-0. The defense could still be dreadful and they could have the best defense in the conference. That doesn't make that side of the ball any less frustrating.

Finally, we get into what this season is really about. Yes, they want to win, they want to compete, they want to contend. But whether it's Cade York, some of the issues on the defense or even Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staffs getting experience in late game situations and just dealing with the tumult of the season, the hope is that they are all better for it when the team intends to be a serious contender. If those things occur, the Browns could be better prepared for when they have a better team and have Super Bowl aspirations.