September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

For Pete's Sake - The Initial 2021 Cleveland Browns

In this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, we discuss the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, the initial wave of cuts to get to 53 and where the Browns go from here.
Author:
Publish date:

On this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, I admit I'm a hope because of my ignorance with scotch before Nicole Chatham (@Browns_Babe) and I start talking about the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons and the roster.

The starting offense was clunky to say the least with the mishmash of starters in there, much of which did nothing that appeared beneficial. However, Baker Mayfield's last pass to KhaDarel Hodge was a thing of beauty, rolling to his left and putting it in a great spot for Hodge to make the reception.

Fortunately, none of them got hurt, so no harm, not foul. Still, the juice did not seem worth the squeeze.

We had the Browns 53 pegged on the offensive side of the ball, though Nicole was slightly more right than I was because I initially had Drew Forbes on mine only to see him suffer a major knee injury in the game.

Defensively, Jordan Elliott and Malik McDowell went a long way in making me feel better about the state of the defensive line. Those two dominated when they were in the game.

Clearly, the Browns are not done with their roster as they only have three defensive ends at the time of taping while they also have seven linebackers. There are a handful of players who appear possibilities to be put on injured reserve with the hope they come back later including linebackers Jacob Phillips and Tony Fields, plus combo defensive back M.J. Stewart.

We discuss some of the possibilities as to where the Browns go from here and the practice squad.

Near the end, Nicole expresses here disappointment in the media who asked some truly terrible questions of Malik McDowell and we discuss how they could've been better. 

READ MORE: Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - The Initial 2021 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns strong safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) runs up the field after an interception during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 22
News

Jets Sign Sheldrick Redwine

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants linebacker Cameron Brown (47) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Reported Practice Squad Signings Tracker

Cleveland Browns Should Extend KhaDarel Hodge
News

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) celebrates an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Defense Remains Muddy After Initial 53-Man Roster Release

Top_4_Drive_Killers_for_the_Browns_Offen-612838d0c715a2684b4d5cb9_Aug_27_2021_2_25_26
News

Cleveland Browns Initial 53-Man Roster

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns center Javon Patterson (63) looks on post game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release C/G Javon Patterson

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release WR Ja'Marcus Bradley