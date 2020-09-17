Bengals Will Be Without DTs Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels, G Xavier Su'a-Filo Against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals built up a talented defensive line rotation in the offseason, but they won't have either of their top three-tech defensive tackles against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Atkins missed their first game against the Los Angeles Chargers as well with a shoulder injury while Daniels suffered a groin injury in the game against the Chargers.

Christian Covington is the next man up for the Bengals in the middle. While he is not a bad player, he's simply not Geno Atkins, who has been a consistent problem for the Browns his entire career. Andrew Brown may get some work as well.

D.J. Reader is an excellent nose tackle and could be disruptive while Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard are talented edge options. Carl Lawson makes for a nice change up as a pass rush threat off the edge as well.

The Browns handled the Ravens defensive line relatively well in their first game and not having to face Atkins or Daniels certainly makes things easier as well as providing an area of the defensive line to focus on and attack.

The Bengals will also be without guard Xavier Su'a-Filo due to an ankle injury. An offensive line that's held together by bailing wire in the best of circumstances, Billy Price is likely to step in and play right guard, where he has been terrible.

If the right side of the Bengals offensive line consists of Bobby Hart and Billy Price, Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi should dominate. Consider the fact that the combination of Eric Kush and Chris Hubbard, which were terrible for the Browns to open up 2019, would be a welcome vacation from these two.

Based on the first game of the season, it's as ugly as the mismatch working in the Bengals favor at wide receiver against the Browns secondary.

Both of these teams aren't just suffering injuries, but they are suffering injuries that are stacking up at the same spots. The Browns are still going to be without Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson as well as both of their top weak side linebackers.