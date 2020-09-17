SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Bengals Will Be Without DTs Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels, G Xavier Su'a-Filo Against Browns

Pete Smith

The Cincinnati Bengals built up a talented defensive line rotation in the offseason, but they won't have either of their top three-tech defensive tackles against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Atkins missed their first game against the Los Angeles Chargers as well with a shoulder injury while Daniels suffered a groin injury in the game against the Chargers.

Christian Covington is the next man up for the Bengals in the middle. While he is not a bad player, he's simply not Geno Atkins, who has been a consistent problem for the Browns his entire career. Andrew Brown may get some work as well.

D.J. Reader is an excellent nose tackle and could be disruptive while Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard are talented edge options. Carl Lawson makes for a nice change up as a pass rush threat off the edge as well.

The Browns handled the Ravens defensive line relatively well in their first game and not having to face Atkins or Daniels certainly makes things easier as well as providing an area of the defensive line to focus on and attack.

The Bengals will also be without guard Xavier Su'a-Filo due to an ankle injury. An offensive line that's held together by bailing wire in the best of circumstances, Billy Price is likely to step in and play right guard, where he has been terrible.

If the right side of the Bengals offensive line consists of Bobby Hart and Billy Price, Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi should dominate. Consider the fact that the combination of Eric Kush and Chris Hubbard, which were terrible for the Browns to open up 2019, would be a welcome vacation from these two.

Based on the first game of the season, it's as ugly as the mismatch working in the Bengals favor at wide receiver against the Browns secondary.

Both of these teams aren't just suffering injuries, but they are suffering injuries that are stacking up at the same spots. The Browns are still going to be without Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson as well as both of their top weak side linebackers.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Showed NFL Shouldn't Have Fans In the Stands This Season

Anything that happened in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans was overshadowed by the embarrassing behavior by a portion of fans before the game, booing players calling for unity and equality.

Pete Smith

by

LuLu54

All Thoughts Browns as Team Is Already Trying To Rally For Week 2

From dealing with expectations to the practicality of Thursday Night Football to what this team really has, all thoughts Cleveland Browns headed to week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry Intends to Play Thursday Despite Being Out Practice Tuesday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver sat out practice on Tuesday with his hip, but does intend to play Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield: The Good And Bad Against Ravens

In his debut against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did some good things and bad. If he's the franchise quarterback for the Browns, he needs to build on the good and minimize the bad.

Pete Smith

by

deadfall247

Austin Seibert Claimed By Cincinnati Bengals, Will Kick Against Cleveland Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed kicker Austin Seibert, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday. He will kick against the Browns on Thursday.

Pete Smith

Steelers Right Tackle Zach Banner Suffers Torn ACL

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner suffered a torn ACL as reported by the NFL Network.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Bengals

Coming off a humiliating loss against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns look to get on track against the Cincinnati Bengals. How the Browns should attack the Bengals on both sides of the ball.

Pete Smith

Browns Lose Highest Graded Skill Player to Injury

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury after their week one loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland WR Odell Beckham: ‘I care about one thing and that's winning and producing‘

Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham is obviously as frustrated as anyone after a loss, but buckled down that he cares about winning and producing.

BrandonLittle

Browns Humiliated By Ravens: How Do They Respond?

The Cleveland Browns were thumped by the Baltimore Ravens to open the season. Starting with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, are they able to use this to turn around their season?

Pete Smith