Browns Myles Garrett Talks About the Defense's Improvement Following Good Performance Against Ravens

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett talked about the defense's improvement following the 13-3 win over Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns' defeat of the Baltimore Ravens relied heavily on the Browns' defense which has shown signs of improvement recently. Cleveland allowed just three points in the week 15 victory over the Browns.

After the game, defensive end Myles Garrett was asked if he thinks this is what the defense can be.

"It's sure who we can be. Just have to put it all together," Garrett said.

The star defensive end certainly did his part. He had a sack and a half of Tyler Huntley, splitting the half with rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, someone he has become a mentor to.

Cleveland forced a pair of turnovers on defense, something Garrett himself wanted to see more of.

"We're taking the ball away a little bit more. The linebackers, even with the injuries, are coming downhill and making plays. (We are) Making teams drop back, throw the ball. And they're in trouble when they do that."

Garrett is up to 13.5 sacks on the season, on pace to beat his season-best of 16, which he had last season. Cornerback Denzel Ward had his second interception of the season for Cleveland.

Some pictured the Browns being a letdown in the last few games due to them having just a small shot at making the playoffs. Garrett does not think that is the case.

"It was never in doubt. The kind of fight, the kind of guys we have in this locker room."

