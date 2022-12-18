Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks About Deshaun Watson's Home Debut, Win Against Ravens

Kevin Stefanski spoke on Deshaun Watson's home debut for the Cleveland Browns, in which the Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens behind a stellar performance from the defense and special teams. The Browns picked up their sixth win of the season by a score of 13-3. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was happy with quarterback Deshaun Watson's play following the game.

He was seeing it very clearly," Stefanski said following the game. "I thought, for the most part, we protected it very well. He was making good decisions. I continue to see a guy that's just continuing to get better and better."

Watson completed 18-of-28 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland didn't turn the ball over, and he added 22 yards on the ground. 17 of those yards came on a big third-down conversion for the offense.

"That's a very, very good team as you know. Teams don't score very many points against them. To make those big plays in December, was a big deal."

Ravens came into the game allowing the 8th least points in the NFL, they did their job for the most part in this one. Cleveland capped off their lone touchdown drive on a short Donovan Peoples-Jones touchdown reception.

