AFC North Standings After Week 14: Ravens, Bengals Take Care of Business

A look at the AFC North standings after week 14 of the NFL season.

The AFC North has wrapped up week 14 and two teams continue to separate themselves. Both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals picked up wins to move to 9-4 each. Ravens hold the divisional record with a record of 3-0, against Cincinnati's 2-3 AFC North record.

In week 14 the Ravens narrowly escaped the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-14. It was a mess of quarterbacks in this game as Tyler Huntley who replaced the injured Lamar Jackson, had to leave the game. Pittsburgh turned from Kenny Pickett to Mitchell Trubisky. Simply put, a lot was going on.

Cincinnati took care of business against the Browns on their home field. Deshaun Watson looked improved but the Browns' offense still has a ways to go. The Bengals looked very good, even without Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Trey Hendrickson is going to be a big loss for this team moving forward.

Here is a look at the AFC North as it stands.

Baltimore Ravens (9-4, 3-0)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4, 2-3)

Cleveland Browns (5-8, 2-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8, 1-4)

Except the Ravens and Bengals to battle it out the rest of the way. Both teams are soon to be set to make the playoffs no matter who wins the division.

