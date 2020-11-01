Browns vs Raiders: Trent Brown Among Inactives, Ronnie Harrison Will Start

The Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders in what will be a windy contest on the shores of Lake Erie and the biggest player between the two teams will be among the inactives.

Trent Brown hasn't played in weeks and though he practiced on a limited basis, he has proven unable to play today. The 6'8" 350 pound tackle will be replaced by Sam Young.

The Raiders do get Carl Nassib to help their defensive line rotation. Meanwhile, Arden Key will be inactive.

Bryan Edwards, one of their talented rookie receivers, drafted in the third round, is out another game.

The Browns will be without both Austin Hooper and Wyatt Teller as expected. Hooper's appendectomy coming at the end of last week will cause him to miss two games, but the Browns will have him back full strength after the bye. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will continue to fill the role of tight end and Stephen Carlson will be the third option.

The same is the hope for Teller, who is battling a strained calf. He will again be replaced by Chris Hubbard at right guard.

It's also worth noting that Ronnie Harrison will start in place of Karl Joseph, though both are healthy. Joseph will likely still play, giving the Browns the ability to utilize three safeties on the field if they so choose. Joseph, the former Raider will get to be on the field against his old team.

Jacob Phillips continues to be out with a knee injury.