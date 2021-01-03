Kendall Lamm Inactive For Browns, Plenty of Lineup Changes

The Cleveland Browns will be without swing tackle Kendall Lamm on top of all the other players inactive for this game as they take on a Pittsburgh Steelers team resting a number of players.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are both down a significant amount of players between injury, COVID-19 and the Steelers resting players.

Most notably for the Browns, swing tackle Kendall Lamm is inactive. He was battling an illness this week and was listed as questionable for the game. Alex Taylor, promoted from the practice squad, likely becomes that next man up if they have an issue.

The team is also without rookie Nick Harris, who was ruled out on Friday, so Cordel Iwuagwu is likely the backup center if something were to go wrong with J.C. Tretter.

Despite the lack of depth, Tedric Thompson is still inactive at safety. Alexander Hollins and Blake Hance showed up this week, so the fact they aren't active is no surprise.

The Browns are also down corners Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant, who are all on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

The Browns will have rookie A.J. Green active for the first game of his career along with M.J. Stewart, Robert Jackson and Tavierre Thomas along with their one starter, Terrance Mitchell at corner.

Sheldrick Redwine will start at free safety, but the Browns have both Karl Joseph and Ronnie Harrison available.

Stephen Carlson will step in when the Browns opt to go with three tight ends.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are resting a number of players for the postseason, including QB Ben Roethlisberger, DL Cam Heyward, EDGE T.J. Watt and C Maurkice Pouncey.

CB Joe Haden is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as is TE Eric Ebron.