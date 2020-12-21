Browns Chris Hubbard Injures Knee On Subpar Field, Taken To Locker Room

On just the second snap for the Cleveland Browns offense, New York's terrible field claimed another victim as Chris Hubbard's knee buckled under him. He has been taken to the locker room and Nick Harris is in at right guard.

On the second play of the game, Cleveland Browns right guard Chris Hubbard went down in a heap as his knee buckled. With Baker Mayfield comforting him, trainers and medical personnel ran onto the field and it did not look promising. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but was taken to the locker room.

Hubbard is filling in for Wyatt Teller, who is the team's starting right guard. He has been their sixth man this season, playing both tackle spots as well as right guard at different points this season, so their main option as depth could be out.

Nick Harris, the rookie fifth round pick, has stepped in at right guard. He's a center by trade, but has been utilized as a guard in a pinch. The problem for Harris is he's short and has struggled when facing off against power players, which is largely what the Giants offer in heavy supply. The good news for Harris is he's fast and can win with position as a run blocker.

If the Browns were to suffer another injury, the next man up on the interior would be Michael Dunn. Tackle might be a bigger question and the Browns could end up needing to be creative.

What makes this injury incredible frustrating is the stadium turf. Hubbard's cleat stuck in the ground when his knee buckled, which has been a problem all season. A number of players, including several members of the San Francisco 49ers have been injured on this field.