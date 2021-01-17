Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs -- Playoff Game Live Thread

The Cleveland Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round. Check this article throughout the game for live updates and commentary.
The Cleveland Browns (6) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs (1) for the NFL playoffs AFC Divisional round. This matchup comes after the Browns pulled out a huge wildcard victory on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns managed to beat the Steelers while missing both players and coaches due to high risk contact tracing.

The Browns have the benefit of their head coach Kevin Stefanksi returning to the sideline after COVID-19 related issues last week. Stefanksi will resume his offensive play calling duties to establish an effective gameplay against the Chiefs defense. On the defense the secondary will be bolstered by the activation of cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson from the reserve/COVID list.

The winner of this matchup will face the Buffalo Bills (2) in the AFC Championship. Cleveland is the overwhelming underdog and pulling off back-to-back upsets may give the franchise enough momentum for a Super Bowl run!

Check this article throughout the game for live updates and commentary.

Inactives <-- Click Here

The Cleveland Browns won the coin toss and will defer to the second half. 

Patrick Mahomes will start the game with the ball.

First Quarter

1st & 10, Tyreek Hill motions into the backfield taking a reverse for a 4 yard run.

2nd & 6, Darrel Williams takes the inside carry rushing for a 12 yard first down.

1st & 10, Mahomes back to pass finds Travis Kelce over the middle for a 7 yard gain.

2nd & 3, Mahomes in the pocket finds Tyreek Hill on a cross route for a 26 yard catch and run.

1st & 10, Darrel Williams gets an inside carry for a 6 yard gain.

2nd & 4, Browns defensive line penalized for neutral zone infraction.

1st & 10, Mahomes throws quick screen to Mecole Hardman and is tackled for a loss on the WR screen.

2nd & 12, Mahomes checks down to Darrel Williams in the flat for a 10 yard catch and run.

3rd & 2, Hill motions to the backfield on a jet sweep running to edge for a first down.

1st & Goal, Darrel Williams takes the inside carry tackled just short of the goalline.

2nd & Goal, Mahomes keeps the QB option to the edge and walks into the end zone.

The Chiefs extra point is no good, wide right by Harrison Butker.

Chiefs 6 - Browns 0

1st & 10, Nick Chubb gets his first carry of the game rushing for 5 yards.

2nd & 5, Mayfield throws a quick TE screen to TE David Njoku for a 27 catch and run.

2nd & 10, Mayfield steps up in the pocket rolling right throws to Hooper on the sideline incomplete.

3rd & 10, Mayfield back to pass finds Austin Hooper underneath on the far sideline for a 11 yard gain.

1st & 10, Nick Chubb gets the carry running with vision for a 6 yard gain.

2nd & 4, Chubb on back-to-back carries runs into a wall of defenders for no gain.

3rd & 4, Mayfield in an empty backfield keeps the ball on a designed QB run for a 5 yard gain.

1st & 10, Jarvis Landry takes the touch pass jet sweep and is met at the edge for a two yard loss.

2nd & 12, Mayfield back to pass is sacked on a blitz by DB Sneed for a nine yard loss.

3rd & 21, Mayfield throws quickly into the near flat for a 4 yard catch.

4th & 17, Cody Parkey on to attempt a 46-yard field goal and the kick is good.

Chiefs 6 - Browns 3

Injury Update: LT Jedrick Wills went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury on the first offensive play. Wills was replaced by OT Kendall Lamm.

