How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Browns and Chiefs will take on in the divisional round, where to watch on tv and some game notes!
The division round this weekend for the Cleveland Browns as they will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead stadium. The Browns are coming off the biggest win in the last 25+ years and have a lot of momentum that they hope to keep going.

In this one the Browns are looking at the possibility of being as healthy as they have been in a long, long time. The Browns get their two cornerbacks back in Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson. All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio returns, as does KhaDarel Hodge. One thing the Browns have working for them is health. Multiple players are listed as questionable, led by Jack Conklin who is expected to play.

Kansas City, the top seed in the AFC had another bye week last week thanks to their top record. The Chiefs will go as Patrick Mahomes goes, as we all know. Chiefs will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Willie Gay, who appeared in all 16 games. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as questionable and did not practice Friday.

  • When: Sunday, January 17th
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.

