How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon, their first game back after the bye week. Beginning the second half of the season the Browns will see a former head coach in Cleveland, Romeo Crennel. Crennel is 2-2 since being named the interim head coach in Houston, the Texans sit at 2-6 overall.

At 5-3 Cleveland is possibly as healthy as they have been this season going into this one. Nick Chubb is back off of the injured reserve and Wyatt Teller is back to pave the way for the run game. Both players missed multiple weeks and the loss of them was felt each and every week they were out. Tight end Austin Hooper is back after missing a couple weeks due to an appendectomy, he will be looking for a big second half.

Cleveland’s run game will be something to watch, it is back healthy and will look to return to the form that it can and has been before. Hunt won’t have to be a volume ball carrier, instead can see more packages specifically designed for him that has not been there the last few weeks.

Cleveland’s defense needed the week off during the bye, Myles Garrett did not miss any time ,but was a bit banged up. He should be good to go now, as will the rest of the defense. Rookie Jacob Phillips is questionable to play after missing some time with a knee injury. Any kind of boost would go a long way for this defense.

Houston will be without David Johnson, so Duke Johnson will get the bulk of the carries. Deshaun Watson has been on a tear as of late with 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions over his last four games. Cleveland will have to get pressure on the dual threat quarterback, or he could carve them up all game long.

How to watch:

  • When: Sunday, November 15th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. 

