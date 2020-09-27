SI.com
Jojo Natson OUT With Knee Injury

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced that their wide receiver and the team's kick and punt returner Jojo Natson is out for the game against the Washington Football Team with a knee injury. Natson was the team's primary kick and punt returner, but he was incorporated into the offense in this game.

Watson was one of just four active receivers in this game for the Browns. They are now down to having just Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and KhaDarel Hodge in this game.

Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones were healthy scratches.

Running back D'Ernest Johnson is the replacement for Natson returning punts. Jarvis Landry also has experience as a punt returner if needed.

Depending on the length of the injury for Natson, the Browns might consider activating the rookie Jones for games. He is a player that is being groomed to be able to return kicks in addition to being a wide receiver. They love his ability with the ball in his hands. It's been entirely a question of smoothly catching punts.

D'Ernest Johnson could continue in that role as well, though the main reason Natson was signed this offseason was because the Browns were getting so little out of the return game in 2019. They were hoping Natson could provide a spark there as he has in other stops in his career.

The Browns could also look outside the organization for help as well. For now, Johnson is the next man up.

Natson was part of the offensive gameplan as well in this game and was utilized as a receiver and took a jet sweep for three yards. He was not targeted in the game as a receiver.

