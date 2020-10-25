SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback

Pete Smith

After an interception to start the game and missing on his first five passes, complete with fans ready for him to be benched for Case Keenum either because of injury, ineffectiveness or both, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't miss on a pass the rest of the game.

In all, Mayfield completed his next 22 passes with a spike to stop the clock mixed in, for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Broken rib and all, Mayfield started with a 28-yard completion to Jarvis Landry in the second quarter off of play-action and kept building from there.

There were plenty of prudent check downs, utilizing running back Kareem Hunt out of the backfield and taking some easy open throws, but he threw a handful of the best passes he's had all season.

Obviously, the deep shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones for the game winning touchdown will be the one that stands out the most. He got it out early enough that the defender was unable to turn and locate it, hitting Jones center mast with room to easily get both of his feet down.

His throw to David Njoku was a beautiful ball on a post route that saw the talented, albeit unsettled tight end stretch out and tuck the ball away out of the reach of the defender for another touchdown.

Mayfield found Harrison Bryant, who stepped up nicely in this game, on a touchdown over the middle, getting his entire body into a throw, fitting it inside multiple defenders for a touchdown. A throw that probably didn't feel good when he threw it, but the payoff was worth it.

Last but certainly not least is the uncanny level of chemistry Mayfield shares with Rashard Higgins. Almost every throw was beautiful in no small part because Higgins just seems to know where it's going and adjust accordingly, making it look seamless. The back shoulder throws were great, but Mayfield let one rip down the sideline that set up the game winner where Higgins went full extension to go up and get it. In a game full of tremendous plays, it was arguably the most impressive.

It doesn't magically fix all of the Browns or Mayfield have been dealing with this season, but it's a huge boost and a response after the terrible performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and an ugly start. He showed everything that made him so special when he was drafted and did it without his top receiver, Odell Beckham. who left the game after the first drive with a knee injury, top tight end Austin Hooper, top running back Nick Chubb and his right guard, Wyatt Teller.

There are still improvements that Mayfield needs to make, but this hopefully serves as a starting point to get back on track. Reclaiming former glory is never easy and that has been part of the challenge for Mayfield, but in so many ways, doing less in this game, taking what was there rather than forcing the issue, proved to be exactly what the entire offense needed.

For a quarterback that was lauded as a franchise savior as a rookie, having been called a game manager in wins and a problem in losses, was the main reason the Browns were able to come out with a victory. Mayfield justified the faith that his team and the organization had showed in him when he was playing poorly, delivering a win when they needed it against the Cincinnati Bengals.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals for week seven. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Your tale of the tape for part two of the battle of Ohio. How to watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Browns Odell Beckham Taken to Locker Room, Ruled Out

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has gone to the locker room after appearing to injure his knee early in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

BrandonLittle

Browns Gameday Uniforms Reminiscent of Kardiac Kids

The Cleveland Browns uniform combinations worn versus the Cincinnati Bengals are reminiscent of the Kardiac Kids, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Shawn Stevenson

Both Browns and Bengals Will Miss Key Contributors for Matchup Sunday

Summary and analysis of the final injury report for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals prior to their week seven matchup in Cincinnati.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for week six of the 2020 NFL season. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Austin Hooper Out Sunday With Appendicitis, Will Have Surgery

Cleveland Browns tight end has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to have an appendectomy. The timetable for his return is unclear.

Pete Smith

Joe Mixon, William Jackson III Ruled Out Against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out both running back Joe Mixon and corner William Jackson III ahead of their rematch on Sunday.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry Playing Through Broken Rib; Admirable By Him, Avoidable For Team

Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed he's been dealing with a broken rib, which helps illustrate how tough he is, but also raises questions about what the team is doing offensively.

Pete Smith