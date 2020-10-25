Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback

After an interception to start the game and missing on his first five passes, complete with fans ready for him to be benched for Case Keenum either because of injury, ineffectiveness or both, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't miss on a pass the rest of the game.

In all, Mayfield completed his next 22 passes with a spike to stop the clock mixed in, for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Broken rib and all, Mayfield started with a 28-yard completion to Jarvis Landry in the second quarter off of play-action and kept building from there.

There were plenty of prudent check downs, utilizing running back Kareem Hunt out of the backfield and taking some easy open throws, but he threw a handful of the best passes he's had all season.

Obviously, the deep shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones for the game winning touchdown will be the one that stands out the most. He got it out early enough that the defender was unable to turn and locate it, hitting Jones center mast with room to easily get both of his feet down.

His throw to David Njoku was a beautiful ball on a post route that saw the talented, albeit unsettled tight end stretch out and tuck the ball away out of the reach of the defender for another touchdown.

Mayfield found Harrison Bryant, who stepped up nicely in this game, on a touchdown over the middle, getting his entire body into a throw, fitting it inside multiple defenders for a touchdown. A throw that probably didn't feel good when he threw it, but the payoff was worth it.

Last but certainly not least is the uncanny level of chemistry Mayfield shares with Rashard Higgins. Almost every throw was beautiful in no small part because Higgins just seems to know where it's going and adjust accordingly, making it look seamless. The back shoulder throws were great, but Mayfield let one rip down the sideline that set up the game winner where Higgins went full extension to go up and get it. In a game full of tremendous plays, it was arguably the most impressive.

It doesn't magically fix all of the Browns or Mayfield have been dealing with this season, but it's a huge boost and a response after the terrible performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and an ugly start. He showed everything that made him so special when he was drafted and did it without his top receiver, Odell Beckham. who left the game after the first drive with a knee injury, top tight end Austin Hooper, top running back Nick Chubb and his right guard, Wyatt Teller.

There are still improvements that Mayfield needs to make, but this hopefully serves as a starting point to get back on track. Reclaiming former glory is never easy and that has been part of the challenge for Mayfield, but in so many ways, doing less in this game, taking what was there rather than forcing the issue, proved to be exactly what the entire offense needed.

For a quarterback that was lauded as a franchise savior as a rookie, having been called a game manager in wins and a problem in losses, was the main reason the Browns were able to come out with a victory. Mayfield justified the faith that his team and the organization had showed in him when he was playing poorly, delivering a win when they needed it against the Cincinnati Bengals.