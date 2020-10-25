On his first pass of the game, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to go down the field to Odell Beckham, who wasn't looking. Cincinnati Bengals corner Darius Phillips intercepted the pass and Beckham tried to go tackle him. He was then on the ground grabbing his knee in pain.

Beckham walked off under his own power, but was immediately taken to the locker room. Entering the game, Beckham was tied for the lead in receiving yards for the Browns with 319. Of his 23 receptions, 17 have been for first downs and three have gone for touchdowns.

Beckham has already been dealing with turf toe the past few games of the season.

The Browns are already down tight end Austin Hooper, running back Nick Chubb, offensive guard Wyatt Teller and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge in this game. They also have Jarvis Landry, who is battling a broken rib in addition to his hip issue. Mayfield has a rib and chest injury of his own, so they can ill afford any injury to offensive players at this point, regardless of magnitude.

J.C. Tretter also went down on the play, but he was evaluated on the sideline for a knee injury and has stayed in the game.

The Browns are coming off an ugly performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and have now come out for the second game in a row with an interception on their first pass, enabling the opponent to start with a lead.

The Browns defeated the Bengals in the first matchup 35-30, but the Browns were much healthier and their quarterback was playing far better.

Beckham has been called questionable to return to this game with the knee injury.