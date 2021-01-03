Olivier Vernon Carted Off Field Against Steelers With Ankle Injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon went down in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury. He was unable to put weight as he was helped to the sideline and has been taken back to the locker room on a cart.

Vernon has been as big of a bright spot as any player on the Browns since the bye week, recording nine sacks over that span including one against the Steelers in this game.

Along with Myles Garrett, they have been as good as any duo in the league when both were on the field and healthy, which hasn't been often enough, unfortunately. Vernon recorded three sacks and a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles in a game where Garrett was out due to COVID-19.

Vernon's contributions have helped to make up for what has been an absolutely horrid defense and put them in position to make the postseason for the first time since 2002.

The injury obviously puts his status in question if the Browns should qualify for the postseason. Beyond that, if it proves serious, it puts the Browns in a difficult spot heading into the offseason.

Vernon is scheduled to be a free agent. He has been outstanding the second half of this season and the Browns could really use him for the 2021 season at least. An injury could impact his leverage as well as his availability when it comes to getting another contract and force the Browns make a difficult decision when it comes to the defensive end spot across from Garrett.

The team is calling his status questionable, but it's unlikely he would return to this game even if the ankle's status is far better than it looked live.