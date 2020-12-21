Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Sheldon Richardson Goes To Locker Room With Neck Injury

The Cleveland Browns suffer what could be their second significant injury of the game as defensive tackle left the field for the locker room after an injury.
Half way through the third quarter in the game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was down on the field, laying on his back after a play. He apparently caught up in the middle of the line when he was hurt. He went off the field and straight to the locker room, walking under his own power.

Richardson has been the team's best defensive tackle and made a couple of plays in this game, including helping on a fourth down stop near the Browns end zone. They have the numbers to account for his loss, but not the talent.

Jordan Elliott will be the primary option to step in for Richardson at the three, but they may get somewhat creative beyond that. Larry Ogunjobi could see time over there as well as at his normal spot at the nose and the Browns could use Vincent Taylor as a clogger inside.

At this point, it's not clear what the injury was that Richardson sustained. The mere fact that he went straight to the locker room is of major concern not only for the rest of this game, but the season for the Browns.

If the Browns are able to defeat the Giants as the score is trending, they will almost assuredly be in the playoffs. The Browns defense is struggling and Richardson is one of the few bright spots on the unit. They can ill afford not to have him in a postseason scenario.

When more details come available on his injury, there will be an update. The Browns already lost Chris Hubbard, an offensive lineman in this game with a knee injury and he's been ruled out.

Update: Michelle Tafoya has reported it's a neck injury. Per the press box, he is officially out for the rest of the game.

