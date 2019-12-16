Takeaways: Browns Defense Gashed, Jarvis Landry a non factor, Offensive Inconsistencies Show

The Browns and the west coast have just not gotten along this season, from a loss against San Francisco, to Denver and now losing to the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland is 0-3 heading out west. The team is out of the playoff race and some could say they overall look defeated upon the whole season after the 38-24 loss to the Cardinals.

This season has given some positives, but a whole lot of negatives. Here, we take a look at some game takeaways from this one.

Jarvis Landry simply didn’t get enough run

At the beginning of the season if you would have said that Jarvis Landry would be the Cleveland Browns leading wide receiver, people would think you are crazy. But, that’s exactly what he has been and quite dependable at that.

Going over 1,000 yards on the season against the Cardinals, that was about all there would be for Landry on the day. Cleveland started the day with quick slants that were easy for Landry to get the ball and were working. Then, he got it on a quick out that he had no chance to do much with. His best play of the day was a 10 yard first down, it just doesn’t cut it, especially fighting for a playoff chance.

Part of this falls on the quarterback Baker Mayfield for throwing a couple uncatchable passes. Also, on Freddie Kitchens for the game plan, knowing Odell Beckham would be doubled at times the Browns made no effort to go Landry’s way. With five catches and 23 yards on the day, Landry wasn’t utilized enough, especially when Baker Mayfield throws it over 40 times.

The Browns defense was gashed, especially at turning points.

Giving up 299 yards in the first half, Cleveland wasn’t playing well, but was still in the ball game. Giving up a total of 445 yards isn’t going to do a whole lot of good for you in the NFL, especially with an inconsistent offense.

Kenyan Drake was made to look like a pro bowl running back against Cleveland, with 137 yards on 22 rushes, Drake found the end zone FOUR times. This can’t happen and wins aren’t going to happen when you give up four rushing touchdowns, especially against a guy like Kenyan Drake.

The Browns defensive line has been mediocre since the suspension of Myles Garrett and the injury of Oliver Vernon. The edge doesn’t get sealed, offensive lines can focus on the interior and often get to the second level, which means bad things for the Cleveland linebackers.

Big plays like the 35 yard run by Kyler Murray and the 51 yard reception by Damiere Byrd stand out as big time plays this defense just couldn’t afford to give up. Cleveland doesn’t have the depth or secondary talent to play bends but don’t break defense, especially with the play of Damarious Randall this season.

This team should gameplan around the run and build everything around it each week

When you’re throwing the football 43 times and can’t hit 250 yards through the air, that is a bad ratio that a good football team will have no part of. When trailing badly, you have to pass the ball most of the time, but Cleveland did it when even down just 10 points. Inconsistency’s in the play calling have waved back and forth all season and we are back to this.

The best running back in the league in terms of rushing the ball is Nick Chubb, as his season speaks for itself. For just 17 carries the second year back had 117 yards on the ground, including multiple chunk plays and a long of 33. This is the type of player that you can’t waiver back and forth between using, especially on 2nd down and six yards to go.

No telling where the Browns go after this in terms of this team, anything can happen it is Cleveland. But, since it’s too late this season, next year the Browns should be built more so around the run, even with the weapons they have that can catch the ball. There’s no true one person or thing to blame for the Browns right now, but a few at that.