Washington DE Chase Young, DT Matt Ioaniddis OUT Against Browns

The Washington Football Team's vaunted defensive line has some major concerns in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns. Defensive end and second overall pick Chase Young, who has been phenomenal through two games, has been pronounced out with a groin injury.

If that isn't bad enough, they've also lost Matt Ioaniddis, their best interior pass rusher with an arm injury. In both cases, the team wasted little time pronouncing both out. In the case of Young, it was almost immediately once he got to the locker room.

The defensive line has been the best thing about this Washington team, entering the game with 11 sacks in two games and notching one in this game against the Browns and Baker Mayfield.

Washington is currently trailing 10-7 in the second quarter, but the result of this game may be immaterial to the diagnosis of Young and Ioaniddis. If they are out for a significant amount of time this season. In what is a season to build under new head coach Ron Rivera and try to develop an identity, they weren't projected to win a ton of games this year, but they were hoping to grow. Young was obviously a major part of that and Ioaniddis was a productive cog in that intimidating defensive front.

Losing Young would be a devastating development for a team and really a league that has seen so many players go down with significant injuries, many season-ending. Young was already providing a significant amount of excitement as he had 2.5 sacks in his first two games of his career.