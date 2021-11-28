Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Part One

    How to watch the first matchup of the season between the Browns and Ravens this season.
    Author:

    It was known back when the schedule released that the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns matchups would have a big part in deciding the AFC North. Today the two teams will square off for the first time this season, then again in two weeks.

    Cleveland will have an off week between the matchups and Ravens will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers between. Baltimore is first in the AFC North with a record of 7-3. The Browns are technically a game and a half back, Ravens have had their off week already.

    Lamar Jackson missed last week’s game for the Ravens and they still found a way to squeak past the Chicago Bears. He is past the illness and will give it a go against the Browns, a team he has been very successful against. Baker Mayfield continues to play injured and will play Sunday night. The battle between the two quarterbacks will live on Sunday night. These two players will always be connected since they were drafted in the same year.

    Cleveland still has their hopes on the playoffs. That won’t be a possibility if they’re swept by the Ravens.

    Here is where you can find the game!

    • When: Sunday, October 28th
    • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: NBC

    fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

    fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

