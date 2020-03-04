Breer: Browns Can't Risk Missing Out in Draft, Must Address OLine in Free Agency

Albert Breer of TheMMQB was a guest on Bull and Fox, a show on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and said the Cleveland Browns can't risk waiting until the NFL Draft to address the offensive line as they could miss out on the premium tackles before 10th pick. Seemingly based on how well the top tackles performed at the NFL Scouting Combine, Breer isn't alone in a concern that the Browns will be left out of the premium tackle market, especially when the Browns don't have a left tackle, so the natural reaction would be to try to get a impact starter in free agency.

While the Browns should absolutely address the offensive line in free agency, they don't need to change their philosophy on acquiring talent to do it, especially as there are a number of worthwhile options in this loaded offensive tackle class, regardless of where the Browns select. They can pick their spots and take advantage of good opportunities, but the Browns absolutely do not need to come away with a lineman that's going to cost in excess of $10 million per season. It's likely to be an underwhelming signing in terms of bang for their buck and the Browns already have enough of those on their team.

Tristan Wirfs of Iowa is a tremendous prospect and an ideal fit, but he's hardly the only one. One of the players that at least seems to be getting slept on in terms of his level of talent is Andrew Thomas of Georgia. Thomas is a top tackle in most classes, an outstanding pass protector, great athlete and has simply been dominant the past two seasons. That doesn't include Mekhi Becton of Louisville, who may or may not be a great fit for the Browns or someone like Jedrick Wills of Alabama.

If all of those guys go in the top ten, the Browns could trade down, which may be what they would prefer to do anyway. In that scenario, they could be looking at Josh Jones of Houston, who is an excellent tackle prospect out of Houston. Fueled in part by a spectacular athletic profile, Ezra Thomas of Boise State could also be a first round pick. Lastly, Anthony Collins of USC could be an option.

There are no less than five offensive tackles that fit the offense the Browns want to run that could go in the first round. They should have no issue maneuvering to get one they want. The front office is going to do their due diligence on free agent options like Jack Conklin, Bryan Bulaga and Anthony Constanzo, but short of making a bad deal, they probably aren't getting any of them. Costanzo is going to end up staying with the Indianapolis Colts while Conklin seems like he's headed to the New York Jets, despite reports that suggest otherwise. Those reports seem like they are trying to avoid tampering issues as well as making sure that teams are still bidding for Conklin so he can get more money as he stands to be the highest paid free agent tackle on the market.

Free agent targets like Rashod Hill of the Minnesota Vikings, Joe Haeg from the Colts and Daniel Brunskill of the San Francisco 49ers stand out as reasonable cost options that would ensure they don't enter the draft without the ability to fill out a roster and play a game. They have to have depth in case of injury anyway, not unlike what the Cincinnati Bengals dealt with last season with Jonah Williams going down for the year. That type of addressing the position is just common sense.

The other possibility that's been floated has been that the Browns will be in the market for a starting guard and Joe Thuney's name has been mentioned. The pending free agent of the New England Patriots would command a significant contract and doesn't seem like it makes a ton of sense for the Browns. That is unless they would then move Joel Bitonio to left tackle.

There's been talk that the Browns need to upgrade their right guard. Maybe the team feels that way, but they have two young guards that seem more than capable to do the job. Wyatt Teller was acquired as the season started last season and was able to come in and play more effectively than Eric Kush for the second half of the year. He's a solid pass protector that needs to improve as a run blocker, but he had his moments operating their wide zone scheme. Teller is only entering his third season in the NFL.

The other option is Drew Forbes, the tremendously gifted rookie out of Southeastern Missouri State is really well suited to play in a heavy zone scheme as a guard. He's big, he's strong and he's remarkably athletic. And last year he seemed to be making strides before he suffered a knee injury that knocked him out for a few months. Teller appears capable to do the job of playing right guard, but Forbes and his remarkable potential could surpass him, which would be fine for the Browns anyway.

The Browns hired Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach. He's one of the best on the planet. It just doesn't make a ton of sense to have such a great coach and teacher only to load up the unit with a bunch of significant contracts. They need to cover their bases and provide depth, but he should be here to help build a unit; not buy one.

Thuney is a good guard. He also basically would take the cap they just got back from moving Kevin Zeitler last season. It's a different regime in charge with Andrew Berry as general manager rather than John Dorsey, but the thought process behind what Dorsey was doing won't be lost on Berry. Namely, the Browns went from five offensive linemen making significant money down to four with the trade of Zeitler. With Greg Robinson leaving either to another team or somewhere far less pleasant and the virtual lock that Chris Hubbard gets moved this offseason, the Browns will be down to two.

Between the draft and signing more cost efficient free agents, they can make the offensive have more staying power, stay younger and be put together at extremely reasonable cost, allowing them to spend money elsewhere, such as the defensive line and secondary.

The Browns do have to address the offensive line in free agency, but they are definitely not required to make a substantial signing to do it. They can take advantage of opportunities that fit what they are doing at reasonable contracts while they put together a young, sustainable group with a future through the draft.