Alonzo Highsmith Hired On In Full-Time Role With Seahawks Scouting Department

After parting ways with the Cleveland Browns, former Vice President of Pro Personnel Alonzo Highsmith consulted for the Seattle Seahawks leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Highsmith and the Seahawks have agreed to a full-time position in the scouting department, though no title has been listed at this point.

Initially, both Highsmith and Eliot Wolf were consulting for the Seahawks after leaving the Browns upon hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach, restructuring their organization. Wolf has since taken a job with the New England Patriots as a consultant while Highsmith lands with the Seahawks.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and Highsmith have a relationship dating back to their shared time with the Green Bay Packers. Schneider was with the Packers scouting department from 2002 to 2009 before leaving for the Seahawks. Highsmith was with the Packers for 19 seasons in the scouting department including the Packers victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Highsmith had been linked to his alma mater, the University of Miami(FL) for a job within their football department but that ultimately did not materialize. He was part of the Hurricanes as a player including the 1983 season where they captured the national championship.

During his tenure with the Browns, the team selected Chad Thomas in round three of the 2018 NFL Draft and Sheldrick Redwine in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft from Miami and since he has remained close to the school, it was largely assumed he was a major factor in those decisions.

Highsmith was popular with players in the Browns organization, but neither side seemed comfortable with a fit in the organization the team has since established. The team ultimately hired Andrew Berry as their general manager and recently promoted Glenn Cook to Vice President of Pro Personnel, the job Highsmith held under John Dorsey.