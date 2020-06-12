BrownsDigest
Alonzo Highsmith Hired On In Full-Time Role With Seahawks Scouting Department

Pete Smith

After parting ways with the Cleveland Browns, former Vice President of Pro Personnel Alonzo Highsmith consulted for the Seattle Seahawks leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Highsmith and the Seahawks have agreed to a full-time position in the scouting department, though no title has been listed at this point.

Initially, both Highsmith and Eliot Wolf were consulting for the Seahawks after leaving the Browns upon hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach, restructuring their organization. Wolf has since taken a job with the New England Patriots as a consultant while Highsmith lands with the Seahawks.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and Highsmith have a relationship dating back to their shared time with the Green Bay Packers. Schneider was with the Packers scouting department from 2002 to 2009 before leaving for the Seahawks. Highsmith was with the Packers for 19 seasons in the scouting department including the Packers victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Highsmith had been linked to his alma mater, the University of Miami(FL) for a job within their football department but that ultimately did not materialize. He was part of the Hurricanes as a player including the 1983 season where they captured the national championship. 

During his tenure with the Browns, the team selected Chad Thomas in round three of the 2018 NFL Draft and Sheldrick Redwine in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft from Miami and since he has remained close to the school, it was largely assumed he was a major factor in those decisions.

Highsmith was popular with players in the Browns organization, but neither side seemed comfortable with a fit in the organization the team has since established. The team ultimately hired Andrew Berry as their general manager and recently promoted Glenn Cook to Vice President of Pro Personnel, the job Highsmith held under John Dorsey.

Browns Negotiating Lucrative Contract Extension With Myles Garrett

Although the two sides have been in communication, there are reports about the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett negotiating a lucrative contract extension.

Pete Smith

by

kdriscoll

Charley Casserly On Browns: "Just Write Down The Team On Paper. They're A Playoff Team"

Former general manager of the Washington Redskins and currently analyst for NFL Network Charley Casserly predicts the Cleveland Browns will reach the 2020 postseason.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Release Emotional Video Taking On Institutional Racism, Repeatedly Saying, "Black Lives Matter"

Led by owner Steve Bisciotti, the Baltimore Ravens released a video almost in ten minutes in length addressing institutional racism on a societal level in America.

Pete Smith

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "We're Trying To Win On The Margins"

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the new director of football ops for the Cleveland Browns had his introductory conference call on Thursday, answering questions about his background, expertise and his role with the team.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "I Don't Know Many People Who Want To Learn More Than Me"

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah introduced himself to Cleveland through a conference call with the media on Thursday. The new Vice President of Football Ops took an unorthodox path to get into the NFL and this opportunity, which he discussed at length.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski The Right Leader In The Right Moment

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered a message on Wednesday that showed he's the right person to lead this team during an offseason of national upheaval.

Pete Smith

Case Keenum Challenges Others To "Humble Yourselves, Listen And Engage In Uncomfortable Conversations"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum released a statement through social media addressing institutional racism and the role he intends to take as well as a challenge he's issuing to others.

Pete Smith

by

captiva067

36 Browns Players, 3 Coaches, GM Sign Letter To Congress Aiming To End Qualified Immunity For Police Officers

The Players Coalition gathered 1,400 signatures across three major sports leagues for a letter they are sending to Congress that wants to end qualified immunity for police officers. Members of the Cleveland Browns added their names to the letter.

Pete Smith

by

Wallawallabingbang

Kevin Stefanski On Hurdles Presented By COVID-19 Restrictions: "We Just Have To Find A Way"

When it came to football questions on the conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the challenges presented by COVID-19, the evolving changes in terms of what they are able to do and going through this unique process as a first time head coach.

Pete Smith

The Message Kevin Stefanski is Sending To Players: "Get In The Arena, We're All About Action"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach spoke quite about the state of the country, the dialogue with his players and activism by himself, the players and the organization.

Pete Smith