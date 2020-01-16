Andrew Berry to Interview For Browns GM Post Friday

The Cleveland Browns have two interviews planned for Friday for the position of general manager. They are planning to interview New England Patriots scouting director Monti Ossenfort and according to Jake Trotter, they will also be interviewing Andrew Berry, currently the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Berry has been linked to the job ever since Kevin Stefanski was considered a candidate for the head coaching position again this year after not getting it last year.

Berry was one of the people who pushed for Stefanski to get the job last year when it was given to Freddie Kitchens. When a promotion from the Eagles was offered, he took it, hoping to get further opportunities elsewhere. Now, with John Dorsey gone and Stefanski the head coach, Berry could have the setup he seemed to be pushing for last year, in an aligned organization.

Berry is the only candidate that has been mentioned that has some skin in the game as far as the current roster is concerned. He helped draft and sign some of them, so he may potentially have the least dramatic view of where the roster goes from here.

The other person that is up for consideration is George Paton, the assistant general manger of the Minnesota Vikings. Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta said on Cleveland Browns Daily they will not be interviewing as many candidates for the general manager job as they did the head coaching job, where they interviewed eight in all.