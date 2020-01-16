BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Andrew Berry to Interview For Browns GM Post Friday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have two interviews planned for Friday for the position of general manager. They are planning to interview New England Patriots scouting director Monti Ossenfort and according to Jake Trotter, they will also be interviewing Andrew Berry, currently the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Berry has been linked to the job ever since Kevin Stefanski was considered a candidate for the head coaching position again this year after not getting it last year.

Berry was one of the people who pushed for Stefanski to get the job last year when it was given to Freddie Kitchens. When a promotion from the Eagles was offered, he took it, hoping to get further opportunities elsewhere. Now, with John Dorsey gone and Stefanski the head coach, Berry could have the setup he seemed to be pushing for last year, in an aligned organization.

Berry is the only candidate that has been mentioned that has some skin in the game as far as the current roster is concerned. He helped draft and sign some of them, so he may potentially have the least dramatic view of where the roster goes from here.

The other person that is up for consideration is George Paton, the assistant general manger of the Minnesota Vikings. Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta said on Cleveland Browns Daily they will not be interviewing as many candidates for the general manager job as they did the head coaching job, where they interviewed eight in all.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Forgettable Warrant Isn't the Story With Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns receivers has made headlines for multiple reasons connected to his trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. The warrant for simple battery, stupid, isn't all that important. Beckham handing cash to LSU football players on live television is.

Pete Smith

New Orleans Police Issue Warrant for Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been issued a warrant by the New Orleans police for simple battery after he was seen slapping the butt of a police officer on video.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Patriots Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort For GM Job

The Cleveland Browns are expected to interview Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Ossenfort is the third known candidate to be interviewing for the job.

Pete Smith

Centennial Hall of Fame Announcements And a Coaching Interviewing With Another Team

The Cleveland Browns didn't make much news, but news occurred around them regarding people who used to be a part of the organization. Two Hall of Fame announcements were made as Mac Speedie was part of the Centennial Class and former owner Art Modell wasn't. Meanwhile, Adam Henry interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys according to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham and LSU May Have a Problem

LSU has announced that student athletes may have in fact received real money after the national championship game where they defeated the Clemson Tigers. Odell Beckham was seen handing out money on live television, which was supposed to be fake, and now the school has a real problem.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Introduces Himself to Cleveland

Tuesday, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns introduced himself with his first press conference, discussing some of what he hopes to bring to the team.

Pete Smith

Beneficiaries On Offense With Kevin Stefanski

New head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense he ran with the Minnesota Vikings offers clues as what to expect with the Cleveland Browns and how the current players could benefit.

Pete Smith

Trotter: Browns Narrowed Down Defensive Coordinator Targets to Two

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was introduced Tuesday and is now looking to put together his coaching staff. According to Jim Trotter, Stefanski has narrowed his choices down to two; Steve Wilks, who was the Browns defensive coordinator last year or Joe Woods from the San Francisco 49ers.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

A pair of Cleveland Browns made the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team. No position players made the cut both both of the rookie kickers made the squad.

Pete Smith

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith