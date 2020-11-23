Jaguars Left Guard Andrew Norwell Out Against Browns

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars left guard Andrew Norwell sustained an arm injury that will force him to miss the game against the Cleveland Browns this week.

Norwell has been one of the better offensive linemen for the Jaguars and they really don't have much room for error. The interior is the best part of their line with Norwell, Brandon Linder and A.J. Cann.

The replacement for Norwell may be Ben Bartch, a fourth round rookie out of St. John's in Minnesota. Bartch has gotten some reps at points this season, but the Jaguars are in a tough spot with the left side of their line now.

The Jaguars are 1-9, coming off arguably their worst game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers and will now face the Browns down one of their offensive linemen. Unfortunately, the Steelers have had that effect on a number of teams this year.

The Jaguars have a terrible record, but they are in most of the games they play this year including the week prior where they gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle before falling 24-20.

The Browns have won back to back games and are going on the road to face the Jaguars before they take on the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in back to back games. This could be a potential trap game if the Jaguars can return to their feisty form. They aren't an easy out and the Browns haven't dispatched a single opponent easily this season, so while the Titans and Ravens represent big opponents for them, they have to take care of the Jaguars first.

They might even see the sun this week.