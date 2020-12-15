Browns Andrew Sendejo Suffered Concussion Against Ravens

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday that safety Andrew Sendejo suffered a concussion in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The injury occurred on the two-point conversion where Sendejo came down hill to tackle J.K. Dobbins in a massive impact at the goal line. Not only did Dobbins get in for the conversion, but Sendejo took the worst of the hit, looking noticeably dazed after the play.

The team announced that Sendejo was getting evaluated for a concussion as the end of the game unfolded.

The Browns are already down Ronnie Harrison with a shoulder injury and losing Sendejo puts additional stress on their depth chart. Tedric Thompson was claimed off of waivers in response to Harrison being placed on injured reserve.

Thompson was inactive against the Ravens, but they will need him to at least be available and possibly play with Sendejo being out. The Browns still have Sheldrick Redwine, who is the backup free safety and presumably will get the first crack at taking over that position while Sendejo is in concussion protocol.

Redwine has shown the ability to cover reasonably well, but he struggles to shed blocks and make tackles, which has limited his viability up to this point in the season. He played against the Ravens and struggled in those two areas.

Sendejo will likely be out at least for the game against the New York Giants. Maybe he will be available in time to play against the New York Jets or Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns find themselves yet another player down in the secondary and will have to find a way to get around it.