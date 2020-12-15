Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns Andrew Sendejo Suffered Concussion Against Ravens

Tuesday, Cleveland Browns announced that safety Andrew Sendejo suffered a concussion in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday that safety Andrew Sendejo suffered a concussion in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The injury occurred on the two-point conversion where Sendejo came down hill to tackle J.K. Dobbins in a massive impact at the goal line. Not only did Dobbins get in for the conversion, but Sendejo took the worst of the hit, looking noticeably dazed after the play.

The team announced that Sendejo was getting evaluated for a concussion as the end of the game unfolded.

The Browns are already down Ronnie Harrison with a shoulder injury and losing Sendejo puts additional stress on their depth chart. Tedric Thompson was claimed off of waivers in response to Harrison being placed on injured reserve.

Thompson was inactive against the Ravens, but they will need him to at least be available and possibly play with Sendejo being out. The Browns still have Sheldrick Redwine, who is the backup free safety and presumably will get the first crack at taking over that position while Sendejo is in concussion protocol.

Redwine has shown the ability to cover reasonably well, but he struggles to shed blocks and make tackles, which has limited his viability up to this point in the season. He played against the Ravens and struggled in those two areas.

Sendejo will likely be out at least for the game against the New York Giants. Maybe he will be available in time to play against the New York Jets or Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns find themselves yet another player down in the secondary and will have to find  a way to get around it.

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a two-point conversion during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.K. Dobbins On Andrew Sendejo Injury: ‘Boy Better Bring His Big Boy Britches Next Time’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) completes a catch as Cleveland Browns free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) defends during the first quarter of a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Cleveland Browns 17-10 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 25
News

Browns Andrew Sendejo Suffered Concussion Against Ravens

The_Future_of_the_Browns_Defensive_Line-5fd8cb13cb5525537ae96ee4_Dec_15_2020_15_39_36
Featured Content

The Future of the Browns Defensive Line

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fist bumps running back Andy Janovich (31) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Show Character, Grit In Last Second Loss to Ravens

No Mas - Nick Chubb Exemplifies Team Mantra In Cleveland Browns Win Over Houston Texans
Game Day

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens -- Live Game Thread

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Inactives List: Browns vs Ravens

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) makes a catch during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Elevate WR J'Markus Bradley For Ravens Game

47C3194F-6A76-4A9C-8143-9495386890C3
Game Day

How To Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Rickety_Steelers_Offense_Assures_Postsea-5fd77e11c2408839011be611_Dec_14_2020_16_11_56
Featured Content

Rickety Steelers Offense Assures Postseason Disappointment