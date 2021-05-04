Anthony Schwartz Confident He'd Have Broken Combine Record

As part of a column from theMMQB in March, Albert Breer spoke to Anthony Shcwartz about the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine and projected winners of events, which had another name come up in the Browns draft.

“Of course, I was going to break the record,” Anthony Schwartz, the Cleveland Browns third round pick told theMMQB's Albert Breer two months ago, referring to John Ross's 4.22 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Breer went back at him. “You’re that sure?” Schwartz confidently doubled down. “Yes. Most definitely.” Elaborating further, Schwartz said, “If I did just did track the whole time, I think that I’d have a good chance of being in Tokyo this summer,” Schwartz said. “At the end of the day, I’m still glad about what I’ve done. And I feel like I still even would have a chance … even while doing both, which is really, kind of crazy to think about.”

Schwartz ran track for the sole purpose of getting better at football, almost gave it up multiple times, but kept progressing to where he had to stick with it, resulting in a 10.07 100 meter yard dash before he graduated from high school.

Schwartz ran a 4.27 40 at Auburn's Pro Day at 6' 186 pounds and will now be part of the Cleveland Browns offense, adding a speed element the team the team was specifically looking to add, where he will get the opportunity to prove doubters wrong about his viability as a football player and his toughness.

“I have to prove to them that I’m a complete football player, that I’m a wide receiver,” Schwartz said. “Because all I’ve heard is, ‘Oh he’s just a track guy’ this and that. And then there’s a stigma against short guys, too, because everyone thinks that they’re soft and not tough, which is not true for me. I just kind of take offense to it because I started playing football first. So I’ve always been tough, always trying to give it my all, never been soft. I take soft as an insult. And so I just feel like I have to prove to the NFL and to everyone that I am a football player. This is my sport I’ve been playing all my life. I wouldn’t be myself without football.”

Breer also projected winners at various events at the NFL Scouting Combine and for the shuttle, he picked Browns sixth round pick Demetric Felton, which only makes his Pro Day at UCLA all that much stranger. There, he tested incredibly poorly overall and in the shuttle, he had a time of 4.50.

It just gives further reason to believe that something was wrong with Felton that day between his tape and what he was able to do at the Senior Bowl athletically. What exactly went wrong or hindered Felton that day is unclear, but it provides hope that Felton is a significantly better athlete than he showed at his Pro Day.

"Waddle got a fair amount of support for this one too, but we’re going to switch it up and give you a different name here. Felton showed at the Senior Bowl the outstanding ability to move in short areas that make him a fit as both a passing-down back and slot receiver in the pros. Like we said earlier, Moore and Toney got some mention here too."

