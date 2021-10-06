Browns Designate LB Anthony Walker to Return, Sign Elijah Lee to Practice Squad

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were designating linebacker Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve and re-signing linebacker Elijah Lee to the practice squad. Lee was released from the active roster on Tuesday

The timing of Lee's release was curious, because even if they designated Walker to return, they wouldn't have to make him part of the active roster for a few more days. It would appear they wanted to release Lee early in order to get him to the practice squad in order to know if they could activate him for Sunday's game.

Lee was activated for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the only game he hasn't been on the active roster. He's a key part of their special teams unit, leading the team in special teams snaps. The last three games, he has also contributed 60 snaps at linebacker.

Walker coming back, whenever he is officially activated, will give the Browns their starting middle linebacker back and what may be their green dot player. Going into the season, Walker was making the calls for the defense on the field. In his absence, Ronnie Harrison was the next man up. They may go back to Walker.

Between Walker and the return of Sione Takitaki against the Minnesota Vikings, this would be the healthiest the Browns linebackers have been since the injury to bicep injury Jacob Phillips suffered in training camp.

