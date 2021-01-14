Kansas City Chiefs Sign Antonio Callaway To Futures Deal

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and 2018 fourth round pick Antonio Callaway has been signed to a futures deal by the Kansas City Chiefs.

While it might be fun to look at this as a way for some intel on the Browns for the upcoming divisional playoff game, Callaway would have almost nothing to offer on the current team. He wasn't with the Browns since they've brought in this coaching staff.

It's just an opportunity for Callaway to see if he can get his life together and actually put his talent to use in the NFL. Callaway spent time with the Miami Dolphins this season but was released after an unexcused absence from practice.

He's had numerous failed drug tests in the NFL, which is what proved to be the final straw with the Browns and the man who drafted him in John Dorsey. Callaway was unable to play his final year in college due to suspension.

The Browns currently miss the element he offered when he was with the Browns. He brought an explosive, deep threat element that Baker Mayfield was able to take advantage on numerous occasions.

Callaway caught 43 passes on 79 targets for 588 yards for five touchdowns, including eight explosive plays an a long reception of 71 yards. He recently just turned 24 years old and his talent is tantalizing enough for teams to keep giving him chances to grow up and realize his potential.

Whether it's with the Chiefs or not, the hope is Callaway can simply get his life together for its own sake.

