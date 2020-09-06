SI.com
Former Browns Receiver Antonio Callaway Signed To Dolphins Practice Squad

Pete Smith

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway announced via social media that he has agreed to a deal to be part of the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Callaway was released by the Browns after a series of failed drug tests and last season, the former Florida Gator had signed with the XFL to be a member of the Tampa Bay Vipers, but injury forced him to be placed on injured reserve.

Callaway, despite having been in professional football for two seasons, is still just 23 years old. Clearly talented in terms of his size and speed, Callaway has flashed the ability to be a game changing player, but inconsistency on the field and failure to be reliable off of it have gotten his way.

Despite not playing his final year at Florida due to suspension, there were people who believed Callaway had first or second round talent. Drug issues were the most pronounced problem Callaway had at Florida, but they weren't the only flags he had coming out of college.

The Browns selected Callaway despite his issues in college and a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, betting on his talent and hoping they could keep him on track. And it worked his rookie year, mostly. General Manager John Dorsey afforded him chances that other players were not and Callaway did not reward his faith.

Beyond problems off the field, Callaway struggled to master the playbook and at times was unable to line up correctly, running the wrong plays. Some of this certainly seems to rest at the feet of the coaching staff that year as Freddie Kitchens was reputed to scrap gameplans and run plays that weren't practiced. Nevertheless, Callaway seemed to be played ahead of teammates that were more prepared.

The Browns finally cut bait with Callaway after a few more failed drug tests, which resulted in a suspension. If Callaway can stay out of trouble and be more reliable off the field, there is talent on the field. He needs to be more consistent in terms of his hands, but he is an explosive athlete with size that has power as a runner after the catch.

