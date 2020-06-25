BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Austin Hooper Explains To Jim Rome Why He Chose The Browns

Pete Smith

Along with offensive tackle Jack Conklin, Austin Hooper was a major signing for the Cleveland Browns this offseason, showing their early commitment to really finish their offense and put quarterback Baker Mayfield in the best to succeed.

Hooper went on The Jim Rome Show, explaining his decision to join the Browns.

The way Hooper describes it, the Browns had the total package when it came to what they could offer him. He describes liking Andrew Berry's approach as the team's general manager and vision to appreciating Kevin Stefanski's energy just on the phone. Hooper noted that he's played in a wide zone scheme under Kyle Shanahan his rookie season and believing that's a situation he can thrive.

Last, but not least, Hooper didn't shy away the financial aspect of the move.

"Between the system, the coach, the GM, you know, be real, the offer, all four of those things were lined up, so it was kind of a no brainer for me."

They also discussed his new quarterback. He spoke to Mayfield just before free agency started, but after signing, he went to work out with him and a number of other players for a few weeks at Mayfield's home, getting a feel for him.

"Later, once I signed, I went out to Austin, Texas for a couple weeks and stayed with him and trained with him everyday. Got to be around him and you know, his wife and his friends. See how he operates and how he really works.

I think he's gonna be a really good player, Jim. He's got a really live arm and I'm really excited."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

Snake63

NFL Makes Prudent Decision Postponing Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony Until 2021

The NFL announced that this year's Hall of Fame enshrinement as well as the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be postponed until 2021; a move they had to make.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Analysis shows that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fits right in with the best when it comes to downfield play, making things happen.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt As The Joker

In the last few weeks, there has been a significant focus on the role Kareem Hunt will have in the Cleveland Browns offense. The Browns are going to focus on getting their best 11 offensive players on the field, which will have Kareem Hunt line up all over the field.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Launch “Be The Solution”, Behind Andrew Berry’s Leadership

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry showed off his leadership once again as he’s behind the launch of “Be The Solution”. A step toward social in justice and equality, in the right direction.

BrandonLittle

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

The Washington Redskins announced the removal of George Preston Marshall's name from RFK stadium, replacing it with Bobby Mitchell. Something that should've been done while Mitchell was alive is largely used in an attempt to avoid the reality that something has to be done about the team's name.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Premature To Say Browns Fans Won't See a Season, From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has some new words on how the pandemic could affect the 2020 NFL season.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt had a conference call on Monday and expressed a sentiment that a lot of NFL players have when it comes to the 2020 season. Whatever it takes.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Myles Garrett Shows Off His Inner Zion Williamson With This Dunk

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett may be a football player, but that doesn’t mean his athleticism can’t flow over on to the basketball court.

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield Among Athletes Trying To Save Julius Jones From Death Row

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he insists he did not commit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among a group of athletes connected to the state of Oklahoma trying to save his life.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith