Baker Mayfield Named The Best College Quarterback Of The Last Decade

Baker Mayfield committed to Texas Tech out of high school as a very over looked three star recruit. The Lake Travis graduate only played one season for the Red Raiders before transferring to Oklahoma, where he broke on to the scene in 2015. In three years at Oklahoma, Mayfield threw for 121 touchdown passes and just 21 interceptions, six of them came in his final season.

A couple of Pro Football Focus analysts went out on a limb and said the number six is the best college football quarterback of the last decade. The interesting thing here is, they had the pieces to back it up.

Mayfield possess three of the top ten all-time single season grades for a quarterback, per PFF. A very efficient gun slinger at Oklahoma where he carried a quarterback rating of 189. In his time at Oklahoma, a 96.5 grade from PFF is the highest they’ve given over a career, to a college quarterback. Mayfield may have never won a national championship, but surely did his one-eleventh out on the gridiron.

A Heisman Trophy winner in his final season, Mayfield wasn’t just an accurate quarterback that was efficient. Passing for over 4,600 yards in 2017, really exploding under Lincoln Riley’s offense. Adding another 300+ yards in on the ground, Mayfield was the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. Really solidifying himself as the best quarterback option coming out of college.

Deshaun Watson could maybe be another argument, but the efficiency of Mayfield would say different. It’s safe to say that Pro Football Focus got this one correct, that Mayfield holds the best college career in the last 10 years.