Baker Mayfield Named The Best College Quarterback Of The Last Decade

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield committed to Texas Tech out of high school as a very over looked three star recruit. The Lake Travis graduate only played one season for the Red Raiders before transferring to Oklahoma, where he broke on to the scene in 2015. In three years at Oklahoma, Mayfield threw for 121 touchdown passes and just 21 interceptions, six of them came in his final season.

A couple of Pro Football Focus analysts went out on a limb and said the number six is the best college football quarterback of the last decade. The interesting thing here is, they had the pieces to back it up.

Mayfield possess three of the top ten all-time single season grades for a quarterback, per PFF. A very efficient gun slinger at Oklahoma where he carried a quarterback rating of 189. In his time at Oklahoma, a 96.5 grade from PFF is the highest they’ve given over a career, to a college quarterback. Mayfield may have never won a national championship, but surely did his one-eleventh out on the gridiron.

A Heisman Trophy winner in his final season, Mayfield wasn’t just an accurate quarterback that was efficient. Passing for over 4,600 yards in 2017, really exploding under Lincoln Riley’s offense. Adding another 300+ yards in on the ground, Mayfield was the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. Really solidifying himself as the best quarterback option coming out of college.

Deshaun Watson could maybe be another argument, but the efficiency of Mayfield would say different. It’s safe to say that Pro Football Focus got this one correct, that Mayfield holds the best college career in the last 10 years. 

Jadeveon Clowney's Preferred Preferred Destinations Per Report

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has two preferred destinations, but there is a catch.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: Baker Mayfield Will Be On Short Leash

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum was on ESPN's Get Up and made a few interesting proclamations about the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation and Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

by

Frip

Schefter: Browns Spoke To Cam Newton

Per his podcast, The Adam Schefter Podcast, the Browns were the only other team aside from the New England Patriots to reach out to Cam Newton this offseason.

Pete Smith

Conor Orr Gets It Right On Browns Most Underrated Player

Conor Orr of TheMMQB went through every roster and selected the most underrated player for each team and he gets it right with the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Jr Reached Out To Cam Newton To Congratulate Him After Signing With The New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton have put in some work together recently, Beckham reached out after the signing of Newton with the New England Patriots to congratulate him.

BrandonLittle

Jason Tarver On Rookie: "Jacobs Is a Very Smart, Productive Young Man"

During his conference call, Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach answered a few questions about Jacob Phillips, including the possibility the rookie could start.

Pete Smith

Jason Tarver On Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki: "They Really Attacked The Playbook"

Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach fielded a number of questions on the development of Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson, the team's second year linebackers they drafted last year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Stacks Up With The Best In The Game, In Less Games

Myles Garrett is one of the best in the game. This latest stat from PFF is more proof to that testament about the Cleveland Browns star pass rusher.

BrandonLittle

ESPN Analyst Introduces Potential Deal For Cleveland Browns To Acquire Yannick Ngakoue

The Cleveland Browns have uncertainty at one side of the defensive line, Field Yates has an idea with what would make sense for the team.

BrandonLittle

by

Dopeitsparish

Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: "I've Been Very Impressed With the Work He's Put In"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was only asked one direct question about Baker Mayfield in his conference call on Thursday, which is notable.

Pete Smith